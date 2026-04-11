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HomeSportsIPLSanju Samson Joins Elite Club With Maiden Century For CSK vs Delhi Capitals

Sanju Samson Joins Elite Club With Maiden Century For CSK vs Delhi Capitals

With his sublime knock today, Sanju Samson became the first player in IPL history to score a century for three different franchises.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 09:35 PM (IST)

The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium witnessed a historic masterclass on April 11, 2026, as Sanju Samson (115 runs off 56 balls) etched his name into the record books. Standing in as captain for the legendary MS Dhoni, Samson’s breathtaking century propelled the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a massive total of 212/2 in their high-stakes encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

A Unique Triple Century Record

With his sublime knock today, Sanju Samson became the first player in IPL history to score a century for three different franchises. This unprecedented feat cements his legacy as one of the league’s most versatile and explosive match-winners:

Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals)

Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings (2026)

Highest individual scores for CSK in IPL

127 - Murali Vijay vs RR, Chennai, 2010

117* - Shane Watson vs SRH, Wankhede, 2018

116* - Mike Hussey vs KXIP, Mohali, 2008

115* - Sanju Samson vs DC, Chennai, 2026*

Samson’s Tactical Dominance

Sanju Samson’s innings was a textbook display of controlled aggression, as he dismantled both pace and spin with surgical precision. His ability to shift gears provided the backbone of the CSK innings:

Against Pace: 84 runs off 39 deliveries (SR: 215.4), including 11 boundaries and 3 sixes.

Against Spin: 31 runs off 17 deliveries (SR: 182.3), featuring 4 boundaries and 1 maximum.

Record-Breaking Partnerships and Totals

A pivotal moment in the match was the 113-run stand between Samson and the young Ayush Mhatre. This now stands as the second-highest partnership for CSK against DC for any wicket, trailing only the 141-run opening stand between Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2023.

CSK’s 212/2 in 20 overs against DC has entered the ranks of their most dominant performances against the Delhi-based franchise:

223/3 - Delhi - 2023

222/5 - Chennai - 2012

212/2 - Chennai - 2026

211/4 - Pune - 2018

CSK’s bowling unit has struggled recently, but defending a target of 213 at Chepauk provides them with their best opportunity yet to secure their first win of the 2026 season. With Samson in record-breaking form and the "Yellow Army" finding their rhythm, the pressure now shifts entirely to the Delhi Capitals' batting lineup.

Related Video

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Frequently Asked Questions

What record did Sanju Samson achieve on April 11, 2026?

Sanju Samson became the first player in IPL history to score a century for three different franchises: Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings.

What was Sanju Samson's role in the match on April 11, 2026?

Sanju Samson captained the Chennai Super Kings in place of MS Dhoni and scored a century, leading CSK to a total of 212/2.

What was the highest partnership for CSK against DC for any wicket mentioned in the article?

The highest partnership for CSK against DC for any wicket mentioned is the 141-run opening stand between Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2023.

How did Sanju Samson perform against pace and spin in his innings?

Against pace, Samson scored 84 runs off 39 deliveries with a strike rate of 215.4. Against spin, he scored 31 runs off 17 deliveries with a strike rate of 182.3.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 09:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanju Samson CSK Vs DC IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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