Sanjiv Goenka Breaks Silence On Rishabh Pant IPL Trade, Reveals Surprising Bond

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant traded to Delhi Capitals for Rs 15 crore.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka affirms friendly ties with Pant.

Pant's two LSG seasons ended without playoff success.

Rishabh Pant LSG To DC Trade: Rishabh Pant may have left Lucknow Super Giants, but Sanjiv Goenka has made it clear that the move did not end his relationship with the star wicketkeeper-batsman. Pant was traded back to Delhi Capitals for Rs 15 crore, bringing an end to his two-season spell with LSG. In return, Kuldeep Yadav moved to Lucknow for Rs 13.5 crore. The trade naturally brought attention to the equation between Pant and Goenka, particularly after the batsman had joined LSG as the most expensive player in IPL history.

However, the franchise owner has now suggested that their bond extends beyond the split.

LSG Owner Reveals What He Told Pant Before DC Return

Appearing on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Sanjiv Goenka spoke about his final conversation with Pant before the wicketkeeper-batsman returned to Delhi.

"Our last conversation wasn't just about the trade. We have continued to speak even after that,"

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The LSG owner also revealed that the two are still on friendly terms despite Pant no longer being part of the franchise.

"Good luck to him and best wishes. We plan to have dinner one of these days."

Goenka’s comments paint a very different picture from the intense speculation that often surrounds major IPL trades.

Rather than suggesting a complete break, his remarks indicate that the relationship between the two remains intact even though their professional association has changed.

Pant's LSG Chapter Ends After Two Difficult Seasons

Rishabh Pant arrived at LSG with enormous expectations after being bought for a record Rs 27 crore at the 2025 mega auction.

The deal made him the most expensive player in IPL history at the time, and he was subsequently appointed captain after replacing KL Rahul.

The results, however, did not match the scale of the investment. LSG failed to reach the playoffs in both 2025 and 2026, and Pant eventually stepped down as captain at his own request.

His two seasons with the franchise were also marked by considerable scrutiny, with the batsman frequently finding himself in the headlines for reasons beyond his performances.

Pant will now begin another chapter with Delhi Capitals, the franchise where he established himself as one of the IPL’s leading players before moving to Lucknow.