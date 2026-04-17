Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shreyas Iyer made an extraordinary catch at boundary.

Tendulkar highlighted the mental and physical demands of catch.

Iyer's effort is considered one of IPL's best catches.

The Wankhede Stadium witnessed a moment of pure magic during the high-voltage clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Shreyas Iyer produced a boundary-line masterpiece to dismiss Hardik Pandya, a feat so extraordinary that it drew a detailed tribute from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar, who watched the effort live, was left in awe of the Punjab Kings captain’s presence of mind. Taking to social media, the master blaster explained that the catch was far more than a simple display of athleticism, highlighting the immense mental processing required in that fraction of a second.

Tendulkar Praises Shreyas Iyer's Awareness

In a viral post, Tendulkar broke down the complexity of the maneuver, which saw Iyer leap mid-air to reverse-cup the ball before relaying it to teammate Xavier Bartlett. The legend noted that such a feat requires a perfect alignment of physical and mental faculties.

"What made Shreyas Iyer’s catch so special was not just the athleticism, but the awareness behind it," Tendulkar wrote. He explained that Iyer had to simultaneously judge the ball's speed and height while remaining aware of his proximity to the rope.

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What made Shreyas Iyer’s catch so special was not just the athleticism, but the awareness behind it.



He had to judge the speed of the ball, the height, where the boundary rope was, how close he was to stepping on it, and get his jump absolutely perfect.



Then, while still in the… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 17, 2026

Split-Second Execution

The cricket icon further emphasized the difficulty of coordinating a relay while airborne. Iyer had to release the ball to a teammate before his feet touched the turf outside the boundary, all while maintaining his balance and composure.

"To process all of that in a split second takes unbelievable awareness, timing, fitness, and composure," Tendulkar added. He concluded his high praise by stating that the PBKS skipper "got everything spot on" in what he described as one of the best catches he has ever seen.

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A Milestone in IPL Fielding History

This endorsement from the game’s greatest ever batter has cemented the catch’s status as a top contender for the season’s best. Iyer’s celebration, pointing to his ears to urge the Mumbai crowd to applaud, has also become a defining image of the match.

The dismissal proved to be a turning point, as Punjab continued their flawless run to remain the only unbeaten side in IPL 2026. For Iyer, receiving such a detailed breakdown from his idol serves as the ultimate validation of his elite leadership and fitness.

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