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HomeSportsIPLSachin Tendulkar Explains Why Shreyas Iyer Is New Gold Standard For IPL; Check Post

Sachin Tendulkar Explains Why Shreyas Iyer Is New Gold Standard For IPL; Check Post

Sachin Tendulkar breaks down the genius of Shreyas Iyer’s "impossible" catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya. Read the legend’s full technical analysis of the moment.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shreyas Iyer made an extraordinary catch at boundary.
  • Tendulkar highlighted the mental and physical demands of catch.
  • Iyer's effort is considered one of IPL's best catches.

The Wankhede Stadium witnessed a moment of pure magic during the high-voltage clash between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Shreyas Iyer produced a boundary-line masterpiece to dismiss Hardik Pandya, a feat so extraordinary that it drew a detailed tribute from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar, who watched the effort live, was left in awe of the Punjab Kings captain’s presence of mind. Taking to social media, the master blaster explained that the catch was far more than a simple display of athleticism, highlighting the immense mental processing required in that fraction of a second.

Tendulkar Praises Shreyas Iyer's Awareness

In a viral post, Tendulkar broke down the complexity of the maneuver, which saw Iyer leap mid-air to reverse-cup the ball before relaying it to teammate Xavier Bartlett. The legend noted that such a feat requires a perfect alignment of physical and mental faculties.

"What made Shreyas Iyer’s catch so special was not just the athleticism, but the awareness behind it," Tendulkar wrote. He explained that Iyer had to simultaneously judge the ball's speed and height while remaining aware of his proximity to the rope.

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Split-Second Execution

The cricket icon further emphasized the difficulty of coordinating a relay while airborne. Iyer had to release the ball to a teammate before his feet touched the turf outside the boundary, all while maintaining his balance and composure.

"To process all of that in a split second takes unbelievable awareness, timing, fitness, and composure," Tendulkar added. He concluded his high praise by stating that the PBKS skipper "got everything spot on" in what he described as one of the best catches he has ever seen.

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A Milestone in IPL Fielding History

This endorsement from the game’s greatest ever batter has cemented the catch’s status as a top contender for the season’s best. Iyer’s celebration, pointing to his ears to urge the Mumbai crowd to applaud, has also become a defining image of the match.

The dismissal proved to be a turning point, as Punjab continued their flawless run to remain the only unbeaten side in IPL 2026. For Iyer, receiving such a detailed breakdown from his idol serves as the ultimate validation of his elite leadership and fitness.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Fumes At Spectator As Mumbai Indians' Captaincy Pressure Mounts

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What made Shreyas Iyer's catch so special according to Sachin Tendulkar?

Tendulkar highlighted that the catch was special not just for athleticism, but for Iyer's immense awareness. He had to judge the ball's speed, height, and proximity to the boundary rope.

What mental and physical faculties were required for Shreyas Iyer's catch?

The catch demanded a perfect alignment of physical and mental faculties, including awareness, timing, fitness, and composure to process all elements in a split second.

What was difficult about Shreyas Iyer's relay catch?

Iyer had to coordinate releasing the ball to a teammate while airborne, before his feet touched the ground outside the boundary, all while maintaining balance.

What did Sachin Tendulkar say about Shreyas Iyer's catch in relation to IPL history?

Tendulkar described it as one of the best catches he has ever seen and its endorsement from him has cemented it as a top contender for the season's best.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Shreyas Iyer IPL 2026 Shreyas Iyer Catch Video
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