Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits A Phenomenal 36-Ball Century Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored IPL's fastest Indian century, 38 balls.

The 15-year-old smashed four sixes in his opening over.

He reached his half-century in just 14 balls.

Sooryavanshi's century anchored Rajasthan Royals towards a huge total.

RR vs SRH Live: The Sawai Mansingh Stadium witnessed a moment of pure cricketing history tonight as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed a sensational century in just 36 balls. The 15-year-old phenom has officially recorded the fastest hundred by an Indian in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Sooryavanshi reached the milestone during the 14th over of the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, dismantling the visitors' bowling attack with clinical precision. His record-breaking innings has propelled the Rajasthan Royals toward a massive total in their first home game of the IPL 2026 season.

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Four Sixes In The Opening Over

The tone for this legendary knock was set in the very first over of the match. Facing Praful Hinge, Sooryavanshi unleashed a relentless assault, smashing four consecutive sixes to ignite the Jaipur crowd. This early blitz immediately placed the Hyderabad captain under immense tactical pressure.

The left-hander’s ability to find the ropes from the first delivery allowed him to reach his half-century in just 15 balls, equalling the record for the second-fastest IPL fifty. He showed no signs of slowing down after the powerplay, maintaining a strike rate well above 260 as he manipulated the field with surgical accuracy.

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Redefining The Record Books

By reaching his century in 38 deliveries, Sooryavanshi has etched his name alongside the all-time greats of the tournament. His innings was a masterclass in modern T20 batting, combining raw power with the ability to clear the symmetrical 65-metre square boundaries of the Jaipur venue with ease.

While Yashasvi Jaiswal fell early for 10, Sooryavanshi anchored the innings with a display of dominance that has redefined scoring expectations. This performance ensures that the Royals remain in a prime position to claim second position in points table by the end of the night.

A Landmark Performance In The Pink City

The capacity home crowd stood in appreciation as the teenager removed his helmet to celebrate a milestone that will be remembered for years. This century is particularly significant as it comes against a high-flying Hyderabad side that entered the match on a three-game winning streak.

As the innings enters the final phase, the focus remains on how much further the Royals can push their total. With the scoreboard already past 180 in the 15th over, Rajasthan is firmly on track to set a formidable target that could decide the fate of this critical top-four encounter.

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