IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits 15-Ball Fifty Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored fifty off 14 balls.

The 15-year-old's rapid fifty equals IPL record.

Sooryavanshi's explosive start propelled Rajasthan Royals forward.

Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled to contain the teenager's attack.

RR vs SRH Live: Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has delivered a batting masterclass at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium tonight. The fifteen-year-old prodigy reached a sensational half-century in just 15 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His explosive start has propelled the Rajasthan Royals to a commanding position in the opening game at their traditional home. Sooryavanshi reached the milestone in the fifth over, punishing the Hyderabad pace attack.

The 15-ball fifty equals his own record, which he has achieved 4 times.

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Sunrisers Struggle To Stem The Flow

Eshan Malinga provided the only breakthrough for the visitors by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for 10. However, Sooryavanshi continued his onslaught, maintaining a strike rate well above 300 to keep the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace.

Despite winning the toss and electing to bowl, Sunrisers Hyderabad found no early answers to the teenager's range.

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Can SRH Counter Attack

As the match enters the middle overs, Hyderabad will rely on their spin department to stem the flow of runs. The Royals currently look poised to set a formidable target, leveraging the fast outfield and batting-friendly conditions in Jaipur.



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