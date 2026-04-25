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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits 15-Ball Fifty Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits 15-Ball Fifty Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

RR vs SRH Live: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes a 15-ball half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. Watch the record-breaking powerplay highlights here.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored fifty off 14 balls.
  • The 15-year-old's rapid fifty equals IPL record.
  • Sooryavanshi's explosive start propelled Rajasthan Royals forward.
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad struggled to contain the teenager's attack.

RR vs SRH Live: Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has delivered a batting masterclass at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium tonight. The fifteen-year-old prodigy reached a sensational half-century in just 15 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His explosive start has propelled the Rajasthan Royals to a commanding position in the opening game at their traditional home. Sooryavanshi reached the milestone in the fifth over, punishing the Hyderabad pace attack.

The 15-ball fifty equals his own record, which he has achieved 4 times.

Also Read: Watch: Horrific Scenes As DC Youngster Rushed To Hospital After Facial Blow

Sunrisers Struggle To Stem The Flow

Eshan Malinga provided the only breakthrough for the visitors by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal for 10. However, Sooryavanshi continued his onslaught, maintaining a strike rate well above 300 to keep the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace.

Despite winning the toss and electing to bowl, Sunrisers Hyderabad found no early answers to the teenager's range.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer's PBKS Make Absolute Mockery Of DC's 265 Run Target With 7 Balls To Spare

Can SRH Counter Attack

As the match enters the middle overs, Hyderabad will rely on their spin department to stem the flow of runs. The Royals currently look poised to set a formidable target, leveraging the fast outfield and batting-friendly conditions in Jaipur.

Also Read: KL Rahul Becomes First Indian To Reach 150 In IPL, Snatches Orange Cap From Kohli

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a fifteen-year-old prodigy and opener for Rajasthan Royals. He delivered a batting masterclass against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What record did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieve?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieved a sensational half-century in just 14 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, equalling the record for the second-fastest fifty in IPL history.

Who holds the record for the fastest IPL half-century?

Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the record for the fastest half-century in IPL history, reaching the milestone in 13 balls.

How is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performing in the match?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is maintaining a strike rate well above 300 and is currently batting at 75 runs in 29 balls, posing a significant threat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Apr 2026 08:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
RR Vs SRH Live IPL 2026 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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