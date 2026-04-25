IPL 2026 Live: RR vs SRH Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom SRH won the toss, electing to bowl against RR.

The Jaipur pitch is described as excellent for batting.

Both teams announced strong playing XIs with no surprises.

Key battles anticipated between RR spinners and SRH openers.

RR vs SRH Live- SRH Wins Toss, Choose To Bowl First: The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium tonight.

Captain Pat Cummins made the decision during the 7:00 PM toss, opting to test the hosts on a fresh surface as the Pink City hosts its first fixture of the season.

The match features two of the most consistent teams in IPL 2026. Rajasthan will look to utilise their home advantage to maintain their position within the league’s top three standings.

Hit refresh and stay tuned as we bring you the live ball-by-ball updates and key highlights from this high-intensity top-four encounter in the desert.

Pitch Report: A "Garden Of Eden" In Jaipur

Pitch analysts Danny Morrison and WV Raman described the surface as a "Garden of Eden," noting a surprising amount of green grass covering a very dry and well-rolled base.

The square boundaries are perfectly symmetrical at 65 metres on both sides, while the straight hit downtown is a more challenging 76 metres. The pitch appears excellent for batting.

While traditionally captains prefer chasing in Jaipur, WV Raman noted that local intelligence suggests minimal dew tonight. This makes the decision to bowl first a tactical gamble by the visitors.

Also Read: Bad News For DC! Lungi Ngidi Stretchered Off After Scary Fall During Catch Attempt IN DC vs PBKS

RR vs SRH Announced Playing 11: Team News From The Middle

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga

Both teams have fielded strong lineups with no major surprises. The Royals have stuck with their core group, while Pat Cummins officially returns to lead the Sunrisers' bowling attack.

The battle between Rajasthan’s disciplined spinners and Hyderabad’s aggressive opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma is expected to define the powerplay and middle-over phases tonight.

Also Read: KL Rahul Becomes First Indian To Reach 150 In IPL, Snatches Orange Cap From Kohli