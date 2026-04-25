Abhishek-Ishan Power SRH To Win Jaipur Thriller By 5-Wickets Against RR

RR vs SRH Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a commanding victory against the Rajasthan Royals tonight in a high-stakes encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Chasing a massive target of 229, the visitors CLINCHED the win with 9 balls to spare, reaching 229/5 in just 18.3 overs.

The result marks a triumphant evening for the Hyderabad side, who maintained their composure despite a record-breaking performance from the Royals earlier in the evening.

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Sooryavanshi’s Historic Ton In Vain

The first innings belonged to teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who smashed a historic century in just 36 balls. This feat officially stands as the third-fastest hundred in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Sooryavanshi’s knock featured twelve sixes, including four consecutive maximums against Praful Hinge in the opening over of the match. He shared a century partnership with Dhruv Jurel, who contributed a vital 51 off 35 balls to help Rajasthan post a formidable total of 228/6.

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Kishan and Abhishek Fuel The Chase

Hyderabad’s pursuit was ignited by an explosive opening stand between Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The duo decimated the Rajasthan pace attack in the powerplay, racing to 89/1 within the first six overs and ensuring the required rate remained under control.

Kishan was particularly clinical, striking a brilliant 74 off 31 deliveries with eleven boundaries and three sixes. Abhishek provided the perfect foil with a rapid 57 off 29 balls, allowing the Sunrisers to dominate the contest from the outset of the second innings.

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Dominant Finish In The Desert

Despite a middle-order fightback from Jofra Archer, who finished with two wickets, the Sunrisers remained resilient. Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed a crucial 36 off 18 balls to keep the momentum shifted firmly in favour of the visiting side.

Finisher Salil Arora ensured there was no last-minute drama by striking a massive six to seal the victory with over an over remaining. The win elevates Hyderabad further up the IPL 2026 points table, while Rajasthan will look to address their bowling discipline before their next home fixture.

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