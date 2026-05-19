RR vs LSG Score Live, IPL 2026: Captain Yashaswi's Rajasthan Host Rishabh Pant's Lucknow

RR vs LSG Live: Welcome to our extensive live text coverage of Match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2026 cycle. We are broadcasting directly from the historic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where the local franchise faces a complete must-win scenario to keep their high-stakes playoff qualification hopes alive.

The Official Toss Alignment

Stand-in Rajasthan Royals captain Yashasvi Jaiswal has won the crucial coin flip and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants under the evening floodlights.

Addressing his decision at the square, Jaiswal noted that structural moisture patterns will likely dictate the latter half of the match. "We're going to bowl first and I feel like it's a good wicket. Later on, there will be some dew, I hope. So, we are going to chase," the opening batsman confirmed.

The Confirmed Starting Lineups

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI):

Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI):

Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.

The Historical Head-To-Head Narrative

Total Matches Played: 7

Rajasthan Royals Victories: 5

Lucknow Super Giants Victories: 2

While the comprehensive historical data heavily favors the Jaipur-based outfit, the localized context tells a vastly different story. Lucknow has secured both of their historical wins against Rajasthan right here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, making this particular venue a highly productive hunting ground for the visiting northern franchise. Furthermore, Rajasthan enters this specific encounter carrying a restrictive 0-3 winless streak on their primary home turf during the ongoing 2026 tournament cycle.

Critical Selection Angles Explained

The home side is dealing with a massive fitness crisis, missing multiple foundational leaders for this crucial survival vector. Jaiswal provided immediate clarity regarding regular captain Riyan Parag, who was sidelined with a hamstring complication sustained during their previous away outing. "He had some hamstring injury and he'll be fine soon, I hope so. So, he's not playing this game," the stand-in skipper explained.

Compounding the selection anxieties, premier international all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also entirely unavailable for matching duties. Jaiswal confirmed that the veteran cricketer is currently managing localized physical complications, noting that "Jadu bhai is recovering. He has some niggles, but he'll be fine soon." To offset these substantial vacancies, the technical management has integrated Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, and South African dynamic option Lhuan-dre Pretorius.