RR vs LSG Score Live, IPL 2026: Captain Yashaswi's Rajasthan Host Rishabh Pant's Lucknow

RR vs LSG Live: Over 13: 7 runs. Bowler: Yash Punja. Lucknow Super Giants: 156/2 (rr 12.0)
RR vs LSG Score Live: Get live score updates, confirmed playing 11 combinations, head-to-head records, and toss details for Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants.
LIVE
Background
RR vs LSG Live: Welcome to our extensive live text coverage of Match 64 of the Indian Premier League 2026 cycle. We are broadcasting directly from the historic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where the local franchise faces a complete must-win scenario to keep their high-stakes playoff qualification hopes alive.
The Official Toss Alignment
Stand-in Rajasthan Royals captain Yashasvi Jaiswal has won the crucial coin flip and elected to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants under the evening floodlights.
Addressing his decision at the square, Jaiswal noted that structural moisture patterns will likely dictate the latter half of the match. "We're going to bowl first and I feel like it's a good wicket. Later on, there will be some dew, I hope. So, we are going to chase," the opening batsman confirmed.
The Confirmed Starting Lineups
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI):
Yashasvi Jaiswal (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Sharma, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI):
Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav.
The Historical Head-To-Head Narrative
Total Matches Played: 7
Rajasthan Royals Victories: 5
Lucknow Super Giants Victories: 2
While the comprehensive historical data heavily favors the Jaipur-based outfit, the localized context tells a vastly different story. Lucknow has secured both of their historical wins against Rajasthan right here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, making this particular venue a highly productive hunting ground for the visiting northern franchise. Furthermore, Rajasthan enters this specific encounter carrying a restrictive 0-3 winless streak on their primary home turf during the ongoing 2026 tournament cycle.
Critical Selection Angles Explained
The home side is dealing with a massive fitness crisis, missing multiple foundational leaders for this crucial survival vector. Jaiswal provided immediate clarity regarding regular captain Riyan Parag, who was sidelined with a hamstring complication sustained during their previous away outing. "He had some hamstring injury and he'll be fine soon, I hope so. So, he's not playing this game," the stand-in skipper explained.
Compounding the selection anxieties, premier international all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also entirely unavailable for matching duties. Jaiswal confirmed that the veteran cricketer is currently managing localized physical complications, noting that "Jadu bhai is recovering. He has some niggles, but he'll be fine soon." To offset these substantial vacancies, the technical management has integrated Sandeep Sharma, Sushant Mishra, and South African dynamic option Lhuan-dre Pretorius.
RR vs LSG Live: Over 14: 4 runs. Bowler: Brijesh Sharma. Lucknow Super Giants: 160/2 (rr 11.43)
13.6: Brijesh Sharma to Rishabh Pant. Slower ball length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sushant Mishra
13.5: Brijesh Sharma to Rishabh Pant. No movement yorker, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
13.4: Brijesh Sharma to Rishabh Pant. Slower ball length ball, wide outside off down the pitch cut for no run
13.3: Brijesh Sharma to Mitch Marsh. No movement full, down leg on the front foot flick to backward square leg for 1 leg byes, fielded by Yash Punja
13.2: Brijesh Sharma to Mitch Marsh. No movement full toss, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Brijesh Sharma
13.2: Wide. Brijesh Sharma to Mitch Marsh. Slower ball full, wide outside off on the front foot leaving left alone through for 1 wides
13.1: Brijesh Sharma to Rishabh Pant. Slower ball length ball, middle stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sushant Mishra
RR vs LSG Live: Over 13: 7 runs. Bowler: Yash Punja. Lucknow Super Giants: 156/2 (rr 12.0)
12.6: Yash Punja to Mitch Marsh. Leg spinner back of a length, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Sushant Mishra
12.5: Yash Punja to Rishabh Pant. Googly back of a length, down leg on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dasun Shanaka
12.4: Yash Punja to Mitch Marsh. Googly back of a length, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Lhuan-dré Pretorius
12.3: Yash Punja to Rishabh Pant. Googly back of a length, down leg on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Dasun Shanaka
12.2: OUT! Yash Punja to Nicholas Pooran. Googly back of a length, down leg on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for no run, caught by Donovan Ferreira. Nicholas Pooran Caught for 16.
12.1: Yash Punja to Nicholas Pooran. Googly back of a length, down leg on the front foot slogged to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Sandeep Sharma