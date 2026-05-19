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HomeSportsIPLWhy Ravindra Jadeja And Riyan Parag Missing From RR vs LSG Today? Here's New Captain Of RR

Why Ravindra Jadeja And Riyan Parag Missing From RR vs LSG Today? Here's New Captain Of RR

Stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal won the toss and elected to bowl first in Jaipur, confirming that late physical injuries have sidelined both Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 19 May 2026 07:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Stand-in captain Jaiswal confirmed Parag and Jadeja are out.
  • Parag has a hamstring injury; Jadeja is recovering from niggles.
  • Three changes made to the RR lineup for the match.
  • Jaiswal expressed pride in leading the team and enjoying the game.

RR vs LSG Live: Stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal confirmed that regular captain Riyan Parag and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have both been omitted from the starting lineup due to physical fitness complications. Winning the crucial coin flip at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaiswal elected to bowl first, highlighting that potential evening dew conditions heavily influenced his tactical decision to execute a second-innings chase.

Addressing The Sidelined Leadership Figure

The unexpected absence of regular captain Riyan Parag forced a sudden change in command, elevating the young opening batsman to the leadership role for this high-stakes competitive assignment.

Jaiswal clarified the medical situation during his live post-toss interview, stating, "He had some hamstring injury and he'll be fine soon, I hope so. So, he's not playing this game."

The young opener expressed immense personal pride regarding his sudden promotion to the top administrative position, stating that "it means a lot to me and it's proud always to represent the Rajasthan Royals franchise."

Ravindra Jadeja Sidelined With Complications

Compounding the selection anxieties for the home side, experienced international spin asset Ravindra Jadeja was also completely unavailable for selection against the visiting Lucknow outfit.

The stand-in leader revealed that the senior all-rounder is currently recovering from a painful physical niggle, explaining that there was "nothing much at the moment. Jadu bhai is recovering. He has some niggles, but he'll be fine soon."

The twin blows have heavily tested the immediate squad depth of the franchise, forcing the coaching staff to reconstruct their middle-order engine room during a crucial survival vector.

Structural Roster Adjustments Implemented

The home management group implemented a total of three definitive changes to their starting combination to offset these sudden localized medical setbacks in front of their home supporters.

"We have three changes. Sandy, Sushant Mishra and Lhuan-dre Pretorious come in," Jaiswal confirmed while outlining the fresh tactical resources integrated to contain the explosive visiting top-order.

The selected combination will seek to maximize early assistance from the surface before the expected atmospheric moisture alters the overall behavior of the pitch during the chase.

Overcoming The Poor Venue Record

The franchise is currently facing immense historical pressure, having failed to secure a single domestic victory at their primary base in Jaipur throughout the ongoing tournament cycle.

Addressing the psychological barrier, Jaiswal insisted his squad is focusing entirely on execution, stating, "I think I'll just smile and enjoy the game and play. That said, I think it's a wonderful, wonderful day."

"I think we all are speaking to everyone and I think the mindset and attitude what we will bring out into the ground and just enjoy the game," the leader concluded.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Riyan Parag not playing in this match?

Riyan Parag is not playing due to a hamstring injury. He is expected to recover soon.

Is Ravindra Jadeja also unavailable for this game?

Yes, Ravindra Jadeja is also unavailable due to some niggles. He is currently recovering.

Who is captaining the team in Riyan Parag's absence?

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the stand-in captain for this match.

What are the changes made to the RR playing XI?

There are three changes: Sandy, Sushant Mishra, and Lhuan-dre Pretorious come into the team.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Ravindra Jadeja Injury Update Why Riyan Parag Not Playing Today Yashasvi Jaiswal Captain Rajasthan Royals RR Vs LSG Toss Live Jaipur Match Changes
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