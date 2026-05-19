Sanjiv Goenka Stands Up To Honour Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - See Pictures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Goenka gave a standing ovation to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi scored 93 runs from 38 deliveries.

His aggressive batting nearly secured a chase.

The gesture praised talent over franchise rivalries.

RR vs LSG Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka produced an exceptional display of pure sportsmanship by delivering a formal standing ovation to young Rajasthan Royals opening prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The corporate tycoon, who was watching the CSK vs LSG encounter directly from the hospitality suites, rose to his feet immediately after the teenage batting sensation was finally dismissed following a brutal assault.

Recognising An Unprecedented Youth Assault

The senior business executive discarded traditional franchise rivalries to visually salute the dynamic left-handed asset, whose extraordinary tactical counter-attack completely demolished the visiting bowling vanguard.

Sooryavanshi left the entire stadium completely awestruck by blasting a rapid 93 runs from just 38 deliveries, turning a massive 221-run target pursuit into a thoroughly one-sided affair.

The breathtaking display included seven crisp boundaries alongside ten massive structural sixes, effectively securing the vital victory margin necessary to sustain Rajasthan's ongoing tournament qualification ambitions.

WATCH POST

Sanjiv Goenka giving a standing ovation to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. pic.twitter.com/AowY0wKaFx — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 19, 2026

The Grandstand Image Captures Attention

As the young domestic prodigy slowly walked back towards the home dugout, television cameras immediately panned to the VIP enclosures to capture Goenka's spontaneous administrative reaction.

The prominent industrialist was pictured smiling warmly while maintaining a prolonged sequence of appreciative applause, acknowledging the historic nature of the youthful batting masterclass unfolding before him.

The captivating image spread rapidly across major digital sports networks within minutes, with enthusiasts heavily praising the visiting team chief for openly celebrating elite talent regardless of franchise alignments.