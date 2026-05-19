Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLSanjiv Goenka Stands Up To Honour Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - See Pictures

Sanjiv Goenka Stands Up To Honour Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - See Pictures

RR vs LSG Highlights: In a remarkable sporting gesture, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was spotted applauding young Rajasthan Royals batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his explosive innings of 93 runs.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 19 May 2026 11:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Goenka gave a standing ovation to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
  • Sooryavanshi scored 93 runs from 38 deliveries.
  • His aggressive batting nearly secured a chase.
  • The gesture praised talent over franchise rivalries.

RR vs LSG Highlights: Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka produced an exceptional display of pure sportsmanship by delivering a formal standing ovation to young Rajasthan Royals opening prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The corporate tycoon, who was watching the CSK vs LSG encounter directly from the hospitality suites, rose to his feet immediately after the teenage batting sensation was finally dismissed following a brutal assault.

Recognising An Unprecedented Youth Assault

The senior business executive discarded traditional franchise rivalries to visually salute the dynamic left-handed asset, whose extraordinary tactical counter-attack completely demolished the visiting bowling vanguard.

Sooryavanshi left the entire stadium completely awestruck by blasting a rapid 93 runs from just 38 deliveries, turning a massive 221-run target pursuit into a thoroughly one-sided affair.

The breathtaking display included seven crisp boundaries alongside ten massive structural sixes, effectively securing the vital victory margin necessary to sustain Rajasthan's ongoing tournament qualification ambitions.

WATCH POST

The Grandstand Image Captures Attention

As the young domestic prodigy slowly walked back towards the home dugout, television cameras immediately panned to the VIP enclosures to capture Goenka's spontaneous administrative reaction.

The prominent industrialist was pictured smiling warmly while maintaining a prolonged sequence of appreciative applause, acknowledging the historic nature of the youthful batting masterclass unfolding before him.

The captivating image spread rapidly across major digital sports networks within minutes, with enthusiasts heavily praising the visiting team chief for openly celebrating elite talent regardless of franchise alignments.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who gave a standing ovation to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka gave a formal standing ovation to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his dismissal.

How many runs did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi score?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a rapid 93 runs from just 38 deliveries.

What was the reaction to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's batting performance?

His performance left the stadium awestruck, and Sanjiv Goenka's standing ovation was captured by cameras and spread rapidly online.

Why did Sanjiv Goenka applaud Vaibhav Sooryavanshi?

Goenka recognized Sooryavanshi's exceptional batting and applauded his extraordinary tactical counter-attack, discarding traditional rivalries.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 May 2026 11:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live IPL 2026 Sanjiv Goenka Standing Ovation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 93 Highlights RR Vs LSG Match 64 Lucknow Super Giants Owner Stands IPL 2026 Viral Moments
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Sanjiv Goenka Stands Up To Honour Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - See Pictures
Sanjiv Goenka Stands Up To Honour Teenage Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - See Pictures
IPL
Captain Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's 93 Keeps RR In Playoff Race With 7-Wicket Win Over LSG
Captain Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's 93 Keeps RR In Playoff Race With 7-Wicket Win Over LSG
IPL
RR vs LSG Highlights: Captain Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's 93 Keeps RR In Playoff Race With 7-Wicket Win Over LSG
RR vs LSG Highlights: Captain Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryvanshi's 93 Keeps RR In Playoff Race With 7-Wicket Win Over LSG
IPL
RR vs LSG Live: Over 19: 8 runs. Bowler: Prince Yadav. Rajasthan Royals: 219/3 (rr 11.53)
RR vs LSG Score Live, IPL 2026: Lucknow Posts 220 For Rajasthan To Chase
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Model Tusha Sharma Death Mystery Deepens After Shocking Claims by Mother-in-Law
Breaking: Bastar Will See Massive Development Push, Says Amit Shah in Jagdalpur
Breaking: New CCTV Twist Deepens Mystery in Model Trishah Sharma Death Case in Bhopal
Breaking: Punjab Singer Inder Kaur Murdered After Kidnap, Main Accused Escapes to Canada via Nepal
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Warns of ‘Economic Storm’ and Attacks Adani-Ambani Model
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s Forex Anxiety And The Illusion Of Self-Reliance
Opinion
Embed widget