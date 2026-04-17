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HomeSportsIPLRoyal Challengers Bengaluru To Swap Iconic Red For Green In RCB vs DC Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Swap Iconic Red For Green In RCB vs DC Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will don special green jerseys against Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Discover the history and significance of the 2026 Go Green initiative.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 06:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RCB to wear special green jerseys for environmental awareness initiative.
  • Jerseys made from recycled materials, highlighting carbon-neutral status.
  • Team aims to continue strong IPL 2026 performance at home.
  • Franchise has a decade-long legacy of lake restoration and conservation.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are preparing for a significant aesthetic and philosophical shift this Saturday. When they host Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the team will abandon their traditional red and black kit in favour of their signature green jerseys.

This transition marks the latest chapter in the franchise's celebrated "Go Green" initiative, a tradition that has become a cornerstone of their identity since 2011. The match serves as a platform to amplify environmental awareness through the lens of elite professional sport.

Sustainability And Professional Performance

The special edition jerseys are far more than a simple design change; they are a marvel of sustainable manufacturing. Each kit is crafted entirely from recycled waste materials, symbolising the franchise’s broader commitment to combating the global climate crisis.

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RCB currently holds the unique distinction of being the world’s only carbon-neutral T20 franchise. According to CEO Rajesh Menon, this status is the culmination of years of rigorous auditing, focusing on everything from player travel footprints to stadium waste management and solar energy integration.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Fumes At Spectator As Mumbai Indians' Captaincy Pressure Mounts

Momentum on the Wicket

While the off-field messaging is powerful, the team remains focused on maintaining their dominant form in IPL 2026. RCB has enjoyed a stellar start to their title defence, securing victory in four of their first five outings to sit second on the points table.

Led by Rajat Patidar, the batting unit has turned the Chinnaswamy into a fortress, remaining unbeaten at home this season. Their opponents, Delhi Capitals, arrive in Bengaluru searching for consistency after suffering consecutive defeats, making this encounter a critical juncture for both sides.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Explains Why Shreyas Iyer Is New Gold Standard For IPL; Check Post

A Legacy of Conservation

Beyond the emerald-hued fabric, the "Go Green" programme has driven tangible local impact over the last decade. The franchise has spearheaded the restoration of over 40 acres of lakes in South Bengaluru and established green certification programmes for local schools.

During the toss on Saturday, the tradition of the home captain presenting a sapling to the opposing leader will continue. It is a small but symbolic gesture that reminds millions of viewers that the game’s future is inextricably linked to the health of the planet.

Also Read: Who Is LizLaz? Virat Kohli's 'Liked' German Influencer; Check Post

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why will Royal Challengers Bengaluru wear green jerseys on Saturday?

RCB will wear their signature green jerseys to highlight their 'Go Green' initiative, promoting environmental awareness through professional sport.

What makes RCB's green jerseys special?

The special edition jerseys are made entirely from recycled waste materials, reflecting the franchise's commitment to sustainability and combating climate change.

Is Royal Challengers Bengaluru a carbon-neutral franchise?

Yes, RCB is the world's only carbon-neutral T20 franchise, achieved through rigorous auditing of operations like player travel, waste management, and solar energy use.

What has the 'Go Green' initiative achieved for Bengaluru?

The program has led to the restoration of over 40 acres of lakes in South Bengaluru and the establishment of green certification programs for local schools.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB Vs DC IPL 2026 ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU
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