Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Swap Iconic Red For Green In RCB vs DC Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB to wear special green jerseys for environmental awareness initiative.

Jerseys made from recycled materials, highlighting carbon-neutral status.

Team aims to continue strong IPL 2026 performance at home.

Franchise has a decade-long legacy of lake restoration and conservation.

The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are preparing for a significant aesthetic and philosophical shift this Saturday. When they host Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the team will abandon their traditional red and black kit in favour of their signature green jerseys.

This transition marks the latest chapter in the franchise's celebrated "Go Green" initiative, a tradition that has become a cornerstone of their identity since 2011. The match serves as a platform to amplify environmental awareness through the lens of elite professional sport.

Sustainability And Professional Performance

The special edition jerseys are far more than a simple design change; they are a marvel of sustainable manufacturing. Each kit is crafted entirely from recycled waste materials, symbolising the franchise’s broader commitment to combating the global climate crisis.

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𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻 - 𝗹𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗚𝗼 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻! 😍💚



More than a tradition. A purpose we wear with pride. 🙌



Tomorrow, our boys take the field donning the Green Jersey against Delhi, to raise awareness by pledging to protect the… pic.twitter.com/UzvgUdXllf — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 17, 2026

RCB currently holds the unique distinction of being the world’s only carbon-neutral T20 franchise. According to CEO Rajesh Menon, this status is the culmination of years of rigorous auditing, focusing on everything from player travel footprints to stadium waste management and solar energy integration.

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Momentum on the Wicket

While the off-field messaging is powerful, the team remains focused on maintaining their dominant form in IPL 2026. RCB has enjoyed a stellar start to their title defence, securing victory in four of their first five outings to sit second on the points table.

Led by Rajat Patidar, the batting unit has turned the Chinnaswamy into a fortress, remaining unbeaten at home this season. Their opponents, Delhi Capitals, arrive in Bengaluru searching for consistency after suffering consecutive defeats, making this encounter a critical juncture for both sides.

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A Legacy of Conservation

Beyond the emerald-hued fabric, the "Go Green" programme has driven tangible local impact over the last decade. The franchise has spearheaded the restoration of over 40 acres of lakes in South Bengaluru and established green certification programmes for local schools.

During the toss on Saturday, the tradition of the home captain presenting a sapling to the opposing leader will continue. It is a small but symbolic gesture that reminds millions of viewers that the game’s future is inextricably linked to the health of the planet.

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