Rohit Sharma IPL Return Date Revealed? Report Points To This Crucial MI Fixture

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma sidelined with hamstring injury after strong start.

Veteran opener's return possible against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians seek momentum in crucial playoff race.

Rohit Sharma Injury Update: Rohit Sharma began his IPL 2026 campaign on a promising note, putting together 137 runs across the first four matches. His early performances briefly saw him hold the Orange Cap, underlining his importance at the top of the order for Mumbai Indians (MI). However, his momentum was cut short following a hamstring injury suffered during the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Since then, the experienced opener has been unavailable, missing three consecutive fixtures. His absence has been felt significantly, with Mumbai losing two of them, and overall managing just two wins from their seven outings so far this season.

Positive Signs On Rohit's Recovery

There is, however, encouraging news for Mumbai Indians fans. While no official confirmation has been issued, a report by Cricbuzz suggests that Rohit is making steady progress in his recovery, indicating that the veteran batsman could be in line to return against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 29.

A return at this stage would be a timely boost for Mumbai Indians, especially given their current position in the points table and the need to build momentum.

Crucial Phase For Mumbai Indians

MI are approaching a critical stretch in their IPL 2026 campaign, with their eighth match carrying significant weight in the race for playoff qualification. With the competition for top-four spots intensifying, every game from here on becomes vital.

The clash against SRH is expected to be a stern test. Hyderabad have been in solid form, registering four wins from their seven matches so far. Before facing Mumbai, they are scheduled to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR), which could further influence their momentum heading into the April 29 contest.

For Mumbai, Rohit Sharma’s possible return could prove decisive, both in terms of stability at the top and leadership during a high-pressure phase of the tournament.