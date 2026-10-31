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English NewsSportsIPLRohit Sharma Could Return As Mumbai Indians Captain: Report Makes Big Claim

Rohit Sharma Could Return As Mumbai Indians Captain: Report Makes Big Claim

Mumbai Indians could bring Rohit Sharma back as captain for IPL 2027, with Tilak Varma as deputy, while Hardik Pandya is reportedly being lined up for a trade.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma may reclaim Mumbai Indians captaincy for 2027.
  • Current captain Hardik Pandya likely leaving amidst trade talks.
  • Rohit previously led MI to five titles; Pandya's tenure inconsistent.

Rohit Sharma MI Captaincy: Mumbai Indians could be preparing for a major leadership shake-up ahead of IPL 2027, with franchise legend Rohit Sharma reportedly in contention to reclaim the captaincy. The five-time title-winning skipper could be handed another opportunity to lead as his successor, Hardik Pandya, is expected to leave. According to a report in the Times of India, there is a strong possibility that Rohit, now 39, could return for one final stint as Mumbai Indians captain.

Additionally, Tilak Varma is reportedly being considered for the vice-captaincy role, potentially giving the franchise a combination of experience and emerging leadership.

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Future In Doubt

Hardik Pandya, who took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma in 2024, could be on his way out.

The TOI report states that MI are in discussions with three franchises over a possible trade, with an official announcement expected shortly.

Hardik's appointment as captain marked a significant transition for the franchise, but the team's results have been inconsistent during his tenure.

Read More: Abhishek Sharma's 200-Plus Chase Nightmare: Shocking Record Sparks Concern

Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the table in 2024, reached the Playoffs in 2025 and slipped to ninth place in 2026.

Rohit, meanwhile, remains the captain who delivered all five of Mumbai's IPL championships.

Under his leadership, the franchise lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. MI have not won the competition since that last triumph.

Kieron Pollard Begins MI's Coaching Revamp

The potential leadership changes come alongside a significant reshaping of the coaching setup.

Mumbai Indians announced a revamped support staff on Friday, with franchise great Kieron Pollard taking over as head coach.

Former India batsman Robin Uthappa has been appointed batting coach, while T Dilip, previously India's fielding coach, will oversee the team's fielding department.

With the captaincy situation and Hardik's future reportedly unresolved, Mumbai could have plenty of important decisions to make before the next IPL season kicks off.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Rohit Sharma expected to captain Mumbai Indians again?

Yes, Rohit Sharma is reportedly in contention to reclaim the Mumbai Indians captaincy for IPL 2027. This potential move comes as Hardik Pandya is expected to leave the franchise.

What is the latest on Hardik Pandya's future with Mumbai Indians?

Hardik Pandya is expected to depart from Mumbai Indians. The team is reportedly discussing a trade with three other franchises, and an official announcement is anticipated soon.

Who are the new additions to Mumbai Indians' coaching staff?

Kieron Pollard has been appointed as the new head coach. Robin Uthappa is the batting coach, and T Dilip will lead the fielding department.

Who is being considered for the vice-captaincy at Mumbai Indians?

Tilak Varma is reportedly being considered for the vice-captaincy role. This aims to blend experienced leadership with emerging talent within the team.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians Tilak Varma IPL Hardik Pandya
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