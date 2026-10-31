Rohit Sharma Could Return As Mumbai Indians Captain: Report Makes Big Claim

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma may reclaim Mumbai Indians captaincy for 2027.

Current captain Hardik Pandya likely leaving amidst trade talks.

Rohit previously led MI to five titles; Pandya's tenure inconsistent.

Rohit Sharma MI Captaincy: Mumbai Indians could be preparing for a major leadership shake-up ahead of IPL 2027, with franchise legend Rohit Sharma reportedly in contention to reclaim the captaincy. The five-time title-winning skipper could be handed another opportunity to lead as his successor, Hardik Pandya, is expected to leave. According to a report in the Times of India, there is a strong possibility that Rohit, now 39, could return for one final stint as Mumbai Indians captain.

Additionally, Tilak Varma is reportedly being considered for the vice-captaincy role, potentially giving the franchise a combination of experience and emerging leadership.

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians Future In Doubt

Hardik Pandya, who took over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma in 2024, could be on his way out.

The TOI report states that MI are in discussions with three franchises over a possible trade, with an official announcement expected shortly.

Hardik's appointment as captain marked a significant transition for the franchise, but the team's results have been inconsistent during his tenure.

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Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the table in 2024, reached the Playoffs in 2025 and slipped to ninth place in 2026.

Rohit, meanwhile, remains the captain who delivered all five of Mumbai's IPL championships.

Under his leadership, the franchise lifted the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. MI have not won the competition since that last triumph.

Kieron Pollard Begins MI's Coaching Revamp

The potential leadership changes come alongside a significant reshaping of the coaching setup.

Mumbai Indians announced a revamped support staff on Friday, with franchise great Kieron Pollard taking over as head coach.

Former India batsman Robin Uthappa has been appointed batting coach, while T Dilip, previously India's fielding coach, will oversee the team's fielding department.

With the captaincy situation and Hardik's future reportedly unresolved, Mumbai could have plenty of important decisions to make before the next IPL season kicks off.