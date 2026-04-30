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HomeSportsIPLRiyan Parag To Be Fined Over IPL Vaping Row, RR Captain Found Guilty Of Code Breach: Report

Riyan Parag To Be Fined Over IPL Vaping Row, RR Captain Found Guilty Of Code Breach: Report

Riyan Parag reportedly set to face a fine and demerit point after vaping incident during IPL 2026 clash, with officials deeming it a code of conduct breach.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 01:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Riyan Parag to reportedly face disciplinary action for vaping during IPL match.
  • Video evidence confirms Parag breached IPL Code of Conduct.
  • The RR captain could receive fine and demerit point for Level 1 offense.

Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag is likely to face disciplinary action following his involvement in a vaping controversy during an IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur. He was seen using an e-cigarette/vape in the dressing room during the live broadcast, a moment that quickly gained traction across social media platforms. The incident has now moved beyond online debate, with officials reportedly taking note and initiating action under IPL regulations.

IPL Match Officials Act After Video Evidence

According to a report by PTI, on-field umpires Tanmay Srivastava and Nitin Menon had not initially escalated the matter to match referee Amit Sharma immediately after the game. However, once video footage surfaced, the situation was formally reviewed.

Following the assessment, Parag was found to have breached the IPL Code of Conduct by bringing the game into disrepute. The offence falls under Level 1, which typically results in financial penalties and disciplinary points.

"He is set to be fined a portion of his match fees and a demerit point for a Level 1 offence," an IPL source was quoted in the said PTI report.

Also Check: Not Just Riyan Parag! These RCB Stars Were Also Caught Vaping On Camera

Penalty Details and Legal Context

As per IPL guidelines, a Level 1 offence carries a 25% deduction from a player’s match fee along with one demerit point. The punishment reflects the league’s stance on maintaining professional standards both on and off the field.

The issue is further complicated by India’s legal framework surrounding e-cigarettes. Under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, the manufacture, sale, and use of such products are banned. Violations can attract penalties including imprisonment of up to one year and/or a fine of Rs 1 lakh for first-time offenders.

Having said that, despite the off-field distraction, Rajasthan Royals secured a victory in the match, ending Punjab Kings’ unbeaten streak in the tournament. They find themselves in a solid position on the points table, and are among the favourites.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy did Riyan Parag get involved in?

Riyan Parag was seen using an e-cigarette or vape in the dressing room during an IPL 2026 match, which was broadcast live.

What action is being taken against Riyan Parag?

Riyan Parag is expected to face disciplinary action, including a fine and a demerit point, for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

What are the penalties for a Level 1 IPL Code of Conduct offence?

A Level 1 offence typically results in a 25% deduction from a player's match fee and one demerit point.

Is vaping legal in India?

No, under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA), 2019, the manufacture, sale, and use of e-cigarettes are banned in India.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS RR IPL RIYAN PARAG
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