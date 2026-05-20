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HomeSportsIPLRiyan Parag Slams Commentators, Critics Over Personal Remarks After RR Victory

Riyan Parag Slams Commentators, Critics Over Personal Remarks After RR Victory

Riyan Parag hit back at critics and commentators after Rajasthan Royals' win over LSG, urging them to “talk about cricket” instead of personal matters.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 May 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Riyan Parag addressed criticism after RR's victory.
  • He urged commentators to focus only on cricket.
  • Parag accepts public scrutiny but ignores 'keyboard warriors'.

Riyan Parag Press Conference: Riyan Parag did not hold back after Rajasthan Royals secured a crucial victory over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. Following RR’s thrilling win, their captain addressed criticism directed at him in recent months, particularly comments involving his personal life and off-field controversies. The victory significantly strengthened Rajasthan’s Playoff hopes, moving them into fourth position on the points table. While much of the attention after the match centred around teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and his explosive 93-run knock, Parag also made headlines for his blunt comments during the post-match press conference.

Parag Sends Clear Message To Commentators

Riyan Parag acknowledged that players are bound to make mistakes during their careers, but stressed that criticism should remain limited to cricketing matters rather than personal issues.

"I feel, whatever is happening outside, especially commentators whose voices are reaching the people, I would just request them to love cricket, talk about cricket, and I feel a sport that is so important to a country, in which we are the best, I feel it should be treated with some respect and only cricket should be talked about, nothing else,"

He had recently faced criticism after being caught vaping in the dressing room during an ongoing IPL match, an incident that later resulted in a fine.

RR Captain Opens Up On Handling Criticism

When asked how he deals with criticism and constant scrutiny, Parag admitted he has gradually accepted that public discussion around him is unavoidable regardless of his performances.

"First, one thing I have understood now, you mentioned four years, that no matter what I do, people will talk. I have understood that much."

"Secondly, I have also understood that whatever talk is happening, it shouldn't affect my game, my form, or my mindset, because keyboard warriors-that is outside work, and it should be left outside. And as far as how much I think about my game or how much belief I have in my game, I feel that shouldn't be overpowered by it," he added.

Rajasthan’s victory over Lucknow has now placed them firmly in contention for an IPL 2026 Playoff spot. Their final league-stage challenge comes against Mumbai Indians, with a win guaranteeing qualification for the knockouts.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Riyan Parag ask commentators to do?

Riyan Parag requested commentators to focus on cricket and talk only about the sport, rather than personal matters.

How does Riyan Parag handle criticism?

Parag has accepted that people will always talk and that external discussions should not affect his game, form, or mindset.

What was the impact of Rajasthan Royals' win over Lucknow Super Giants?

The victory significantly boosted Rajasthan Royals' chances for the IPL 2026 Playoffs, moving them to fourth place in the points table.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
RR IPL LSG RIYAN PARAG
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