HomeSportsIPLRiyan Parag Set To Lead Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2026 After Sanju Samson's Trade To CSK

Riyan Parag Set To Lead Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2026 After Sanju Samson's Trade To CSK

Riyan Parag takes the helm at RR after Sanju Samson’s trade to CSK. Read more on the blockbuster deal and the Royals' leadership reset.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
In a significant leadership transition, Riyan Parag is set to be officially named the full-time captain of Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2026. As reported by ESPNcricinfo, the 24-year-old’s promotion follows the departure of long-standing skipper Sanju Samson, who has moved to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-profile trade deal.

At just 24 years old, Parag, the longest-serving player in the current squad, now finds himself at the forefront of a total rebuilding phase, entrusted to lead a revamped roster through one of the most competitive cycles in the league’s history.

The Mega-Trade: Samson Out, Jadeja and Curran In

The change in leadership was triggered by Samson's request to be released after 11 seasons with the Royals. In a blockbuster exchange, the Rajasthan Royals traded their former captain to CSK in return for two premier all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Parag’s Captaincy Credentials

While this is his first stint as full-time captain, Parag is no stranger to the role. He led the side in eight matches during the 2025 season when Samson was sidelined by injuries.

The Record: Under his leadership, RR won two out of eight games.

Personal Form: Parag thrived under the added responsibility, averaging 38.57 during that period and smashing a career-best 95 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

RR Loyalty: Since his debut in 2019, Parag has spent all seven seasons of his IPL career with the Rajasthan franchise, accumulating 1,566 runs in 84 matches.

A Total Overhaul: New Captain, New Coach

The appointment of Parag marks a fresh start for the franchise following a disappointing 2025 campaign, where they finished second from bottom. ESPNcricinfo reports that head coach Kumar Sangakkara interviewed several candidates before settling on Parag.

The Royals will enter the 2026 season with a completely new leadership core after Rahul Dravid parted ways with the team following the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will be the new captain of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2026?

Riyan Parag has been officially named the full-time captain of Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026.

Why did Sanju Samson leave Rajasthan Royals?

Sanju Samson requested to be released after 11 seasons with the Royals, leading to his trade to Chennai Super Kings.

Which players did Rajasthan Royals acquire in exchange for Sanju Samson?

Rajasthan Royals acquired two premier all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, from Chennai Super Kings.

Has Riyan Parag captained the team before?

Yes, Parag led Rajasthan Royals in eight matches during the 2025 season when Sanju Samson was injured.

What was Rajasthan Royals' performance in the 2025 season?

Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing 2025 campaign, finishing second from bottom in the league.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 02:18 PM (IST)
Chennai Superkings Rajasthan Royals CSK IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE SANJU SAMSON RIYAN PARAG RR Captain
