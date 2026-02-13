Riyan Parag Set To Lead Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2026 After Sanju Samson's Trade To CSK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a significant leadership transition, Riyan Parag is set to be officially named the full-time captain of Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2026. As reported by ESPNcricinfo, the 24-year-old’s promotion follows the departure of long-standing skipper Sanju Samson, who has moved to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-profile trade deal.

At just 24 years old, Parag, the longest-serving player in the current squad, now finds himself at the forefront of a total rebuilding phase, entrusted to lead a revamped roster through one of the most competitive cycles in the league’s history.

The Mega-Trade: Samson Out, Jadeja and Curran In

The change in leadership was triggered by Samson's request to be released after 11 seasons with the Royals. In a blockbuster exchange, the Rajasthan Royals traded their former captain to CSK in return for two premier all-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Parag’s Captaincy Credentials

While this is his first stint as full-time captain, Parag is no stranger to the role. He led the side in eight matches during the 2025 season when Samson was sidelined by injuries.

The Record: Under his leadership, RR won two out of eight games.

Personal Form: Parag thrived under the added responsibility, averaging 38.57 during that period and smashing a career-best 95 against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

RR Loyalty: Since his debut in 2019, Parag has spent all seven seasons of his IPL career with the Rajasthan franchise, accumulating 1,566 runs in 84 matches.

A Total Overhaul: New Captain, New Coach

The appointment of Parag marks a fresh start for the franchise following a disappointing 2025 campaign, where they finished second from bottom. ESPNcricinfo reports that head coach Kumar Sangakkara interviewed several candidates before settling on Parag.

The Royals will enter the 2026 season with a completely new leadership core after Rahul Dravid parted ways with the team following the conclusion of the 2025 season.