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HomeSportsIPLRishabh Pant Batting Position In IPL 2026: Why LSG Is Moving Him To No. 3

Rishabh Pant Batting Position In IPL 2026: Why LSG Is Moving Him To No. 3

IPL 2026: The numbers don't lie, Rishabh Pant at No. 3 is a nightmare for bowlers. With a strike rate of 173 and an average near 47, it's the clear choice for LSG this year.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 08:52 PM (IST)
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After a polarizing 2025 season, the spotlight has never been harsher on Rishabh Pant. As the most expensive player in IPL history and the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Pant is under immense pressure to justify his price tag and his leadership.

With the Indian team's white-ball spots becoming increasingly competitive, IPL 2026 is a very crucial tournament for Pant. According to team insiders, the strategy to unlock the "old" Pant involves a significant shift in the batting order.

The "Number 3" Blueprint

While Pant has spent the bulk of his career at No. 4, a report from PTI suggests that the LSG management has a new fixed top-order for the 2026 season.

“It is clear to the team management as well as Pant that his game is best suited for number three. This season the top-order is locked in with Aiden [Markram], [Mitchell] Marsh, and Pant. The middle-order is flexible,” an IPL source told PTI.

This move is designed to give Pant the maximum number of deliveries to find his rhythm, moving away from the "finisher" role that saw his numbers dwindle last year.

Why No. 3 is Pant’s Zone

While Rishabh Pant has spent the majority of his IPL career at No. 4, his statistics prove that he is a different beast entirely when promoted to one-down. In just 15 innings at No. 3, he has amassed 558 runs at a staggering average of 46.5 and an explosive strike rate of 173. This is a significant jump from his most-frequented No. 4 slot, where he has played 66 innings but seen his average dip to 34.0 and his strike rate slow to 143.

Even at No. 5, where he has managed a healthy strike rate of 150 across 31 innings, his average of 25.9 suggests a lack of consistency compared to the top order. The data is clear: the earlier Pant arrives at the crease, the more time he has to find his rhythm, resulting in higher scoring and a much more aggressive impact on the game.

The 2025 Slump

The urgency for this change stems from a dismal IPL 2025 campaign. Batting primarily at No. 4, Pant managed only 269 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 133. For a player known for audacity, an average of 24 was a career-low that resulted in LSG finishing a disappointing seventh and Pant losing his place in India’s T20I and ODI squads.

However, the precedent for a comeback exists. With peers like Ishan Kishan forcing their way back into the national scheme through domestic and IPL performances, a prolific season at No. 3 could be Pant’s ticket back into the "Blue" jersey.

LSG Probable Top Order (IPL 2026)

Aiden Markram (Overseas)

Mitchell Marsh (Overseas)

Rishabh Pant (C/WK)

Floating Middle Order (Nicholas Pooran/Deepak Hooda)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new batting strategy for Rishabh Pant in IPL 2026?

Rishabh Pant will be promoted to bat at number three for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026. This change aims to give him more time to find his rhythm and maximize his impact.

Why is batting at number three considered better for Rishabh Pant?

Statistics show Pant performs significantly better at number three, with a higher average and strike rate compared to batting at numbers four or five. This position allows him more opportunities to score freely.

What was Rishabh Pant's performance like in IPL 2025?

In IPL 2025, Pant had a dismal campaign, scoring only 269 runs at a strike rate of 133 and a career-low average of 24, batting primarily at number four.

What is the projected top-order for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026?

The projected top-order for LSG in IPL 2026 includes Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and captain Rishabh Pant at number three. The middle order will remain flexible.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 08:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant Aiden Markram Lucknow Super Giants LSG LSG Top Order
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