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HomeSportsIPLRichest Indian Bowlers Of All Time

Richest Indian Bowlers Of All Time

Here’s a list of the wealthiest Indian bowlers of all time, ranked by their estimated net worth in 2026.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 08:35 PM (IST)

In the modern era of cricket, bowlers have evolved from being "support acts" to becoming global brands and astute entrepreneurs. As of 2026, the net worth of India’s most successful bowlers has skyrocketed, fueled by lucrative IPL contracts, BCCI retainers, and high-value business investments.

Batters traditionally dominate the endorsement space, but several Indian bowlers have built massive financial empires.

Here are the richest Indian bowlers of all time based on their estimated net worth in 2026.

Kapil Dev: The Pioneer (Net Worth: ₹270 Crore)

The legendary "Haryana Hurricane" remains the wealthiest individual on this list. As the captain who led India to the 1983 World Cup, Kapil Dev’s wealth is not just a result of his cricketing days but his immense success as a businessman.

Sources: Kapil holds significant stakes in various companies, including Dev Musco Lighting (which installs floodlights in stadiums). His portfolio includes luxury real estate, a boutique hotel, and a thriving career in commentary and corporate speaking.

Zaheer Khan: Tactical Investor (Net Worth: ₹245 Crore)

Arguably India’s greatest left-arm pacer, Zaheer Khan has parlayed his cricketing intelligence into a robust business career.

Sources: Zaheer is the founder of ProSport Fitness, a premium chain of fitness and rehabilitation centers. He also owns Zaheer Khan’s Dine Fine, a popular restaurant brand in Pune. Combined with his roles as a mentor for IPL franchises and a prominent commentator, his financial growth has been consistent post-retirement.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Modern Polymath (Net Worth: ₹125 Crore)

Ashwin is the only active specialist bowler to feature in the top tier of India’s richest cricketers. His wealth reflects his status as one of the most bankable stars in the IPL and international cricket.

Sources: Apart from his Grade A contract and ₹5 Crore+ IPL salary, Ashwin is a digital powerhouse. His YouTube channel and media ventures have high engagement, attracting premium tech and education brands. He also invests in sports tech startups and real estate in Chennai.

Anil Kumble: Tech-Savvy Legend (Net Worth: ₹105 Crore)

India’s highest wicket-taker in Tests, Anil Kumble, has always been known for his academic and analytical approach, which translated well into his business life.

Sources: Kumble is the co-founder of Spektacom, a sports technology company that uses "Smart Stickers" to provide real-time batting analytics. He also earns significantly through his coaching stints, BCCI administrative roles, and high-end brand endorsements in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

Harbhajan Singh: "Turbanator" Media Mogul (Net Worth: ₹85 Crore)

Harbhajan Singh has successfully transitioned from the cricket field to the silver screen and the commentary box.

Sources: "Bhajji" has diversified his income through Punjabi film production, a restaurant chain called Bhajji Da Dhaba, and frequent appearances on reality TV. His career IPL earnings (over ₹68 Crore) and current role as a premier commentator keep him firmly among the elite earners.

Honorable Mention: Jasprit Bumrah (Net Worth: ₹70 Crore)

While he currently ranks lower than the veterans, Bumrah is the fastest-climbing bowler on the wealth ladder. With a ₹18 Crore IPL contract and the highest-tier BCCI Grade A+ contract, his net worth is projected to cross the ₹100 Crore mark by the 2027 season.

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Dev Jasprit Bumrah Zaheer Khan R Ashwin IPL IPL 2026 Richest Indian Bowlers
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