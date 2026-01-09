Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), as per reports, are set to move their home base away from the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for IPL 2026 season.

Reason for Departure

The decision is a direct fallout of the tragic June 4, 2025 stampede that occurred during RCB’s title victory celebrations.

The incident, which resulted in 11 fatalities and numerous injuries, led to a magisterial probe that ultimately labeled the stadium "unsafe for mass gatherings."

While Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) recently claimed to have received government clearance to host matches again, sources indicate that the RCB management remains unwilling to return.

The franchise is reportedly keen to distance itself from the "painful memories" and negative publicity associated with the venue, choosing instead to start fresh at new locations.

Handpicked New Venues

RCB is moving toward a "neutral home" strategy for 2026, with two venues emerging as the primary frontrunners:

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium (Raipur): Known for its massive capacity and modern facilities, Raipur is the top contender to host the majority of RCB’s home fixtures.

Holkar Stadium (Indore): Famous for its small boundariesm - much like the Chinnaswamy - Indore is being considered as a secondary home that suits the team's aggressive batting DNA.

Reports also suggest that Pune’s MCA Stadium was inspected, though Raipur and Indore currently lead the race.

Impact on Virat Kohli & Fans

The move marks the end of an era. The Chinnaswamy has been RCB’s fortress since the IPL's inception in 2008. For Virat Kohli, who shares a legendary bond with the Bengaluru crowd, playing "home" games in Raipur or Indore will be a significant emotional and tactical shift.

Interestingly, Kohli was scheduled to play a Vijay Hazare Trophy match at the Chinnaswamy last month, but that too was moved at the eleventh hour, signaling the deep-seated hesitation to utilize the Bengaluru ground for high-profile events involving the superstar.