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HomeSportsIPLRCB vs SRH: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Top 5 Highest IPL Totals

RCB vs SRH: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Top 5 Highest IPL Totals

RCB vs SRH: RCB's old records are back in the news ahead of IPL 2026. The team has proven its batting prowess by scoring 240-plus scores numerous times, with the record of 263 still standing.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 07:54 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH - The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are back in the spotlight as they prepare to kick off IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Known for a "batting-first" philosophy that has defined the league's record books, the Bengaluru franchise has consistently pushed the boundaries of T20 scoring. Before they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the season opener, let’s revisit the five instances where RCB’s batting lineup reached atmospheric heights.

1. The Historic Peak: 263/5 vs Pune Warriors India (2013)

The gold standard for IPL batting remains RCB’s monumental 263/5 against Pune Warriors India on April 23, 2013. This was the afternoon Chris Gayle dismantled the record books with his unbeaten 175. To this day, the total stands as a testament to the explosive power associated with the RCB brand, remains one of the highest in tournament history, and secured a clinical victory in front of a delirious home crowd.

2. The 2024 Run-Fest: 262/7 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

In a surreal display of modern T20 hitting, RCB’s second-highest total of 262/7 came against today’s opponents, Sunrisers Hyderabad, just two seasons ago. Despite crossing the 260-run mark, the match serves as a bittersweet memory for fans, as the team narrowly failed to chase down SRH's record-setting first-innings total. It remains the highest losing score in the history of the league.

3. The De Villiers-Kohli Masterclass: 248/3 vs Gujarat Lions (2016)

Ranked third on the list is the 248/3 hammered against Gujarat Lions during the 2016 season. This match featured the iconic double-century partnership between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, both of whom scored centuries in the same innings. The relentless assault left the opposition with no answers and solidified RCB’s reputation as the most dangerous batting unit of that era.

4. Dharamsala Dominance: 241/7 vs Punjab Kings (2024)

The fourth-highest total, 241/7, was recorded in the high altitudes of Dharamsala against Punjab Kings in 2024. Proving they can replicate their Chinnaswamy form on any surface, RCB’s top order utilized the pace and bounce of the track to post a massive total. The performance was a key highlight of their late-season surge that year, resulting in a dominant victory.

5. Wankhede Fireworks: 235/1 vs Mumbai Indians (2015)

Rounding out the top five is the 235/1 posted against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in 2015. In a rare display of near-perfect batting coordination, RCB lost only one wicket while dismantling one of the most decorated bowling attacks in the league. The clinical nature of this chase remains a benchmark for efficiency in high-scoring encounters.

Will the 200-Plus Trend Continue in RCB vs SRH?

As RCB gears up to face SRH once more, the expectations for another high-scoring thriller are through the roof. With the defending champions looking to make a statement in the opening fixture, fans are eager to see if the current lineup can add a new entry to this prestigious list of record-breaking totals.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is RCB's highest-ever IPL score?

RCB's highest IPL score is 263/5 against Pune Warriors India in 2013. This record-breaking innings featured Chris Gayle's unbeaten 175.

When did RCB score 262/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

RCB scored 262/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 season. Despite the high score, it was the highest losing score in IPL history.

Which RCB innings featured a double-century partnership between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers?

The 248/3 innings against Gujarat Lions in 2016 featured an iconic double-century partnership between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Both batsmen scored centuries in the same match.

Where did RCB score 241/7 against Punjab Kings?

RCB scored 241/7 against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala in 2024. This performance demonstrated their ability to post high totals on different surfaces.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 07:50 PM (IST)
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Virat Kohli RCB Vs SRH Live IPL 2026 RCB VS SRH RCB Stats
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