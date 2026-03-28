RCB vs SRH LIVE Score Updates, IPL 2026: Vintage Virat Kohli Nearing Fifty; Chase Is On For RCB

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is here with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to kick-off their campaign at home, the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Their opponents, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), led by Ishan Kishan in the absence of regular captain, Pat Cummins. With explosive talent on both ends, the opening fixture of IPL 2026 promises to be a high-octane affair at a venue that is known for high scores and big hits.

Ishan Kishan Takes On Leadership Role

Pat Cummins will not be playing the first few IPL 2026 matches for SRH as he recovers from back strain, which has been troubling him for quite some time now.

In his absence, it is the young Ishan Kishan, who takes on the responsibility. He is coming off a remarkable run with the Indian team, winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

He also led Jharkhand to their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, which highlights the southpaw's leadership prowess besides explosive batting ability.

On the other hand is Rajat Patidar, having led RCB to their maiden title in his first year as captain. With some new names in his squad, and the veteran Virat Kohli by his side.

RCB vs SRH: Full IPL 2026 Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar, Onkar Tarmale, Shivang Kumar