RCB vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026: Kohli Makes Mockery Target, RCB Beat SRH With 26 Balls To Spare
RCB vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli (69*) and Devdutt Padikkal (61) lead RCB to a 6-wicket win over SRH in the IPL 2026 opener. Chasing 202, Kohli finished the game in style at Chinnaswamy.
Background
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026: The latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is here with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to kick-off their campaign at home, the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Their opponents, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), led by Ishan Kishan in the absence of regular captain, Pat Cummins. With explosive talent on both ends, the opening fixture of IPL 2026 promises to be a high-octane affair at a venue that is known for high scores and big hits.
Ishan Kishan Takes On Leadership Role
Pat Cummins will not be playing the first few IPL 2026 matches for SRH as he recovers from back strain, which has been troubling him for quite some time now.
In his absence, it is the young Ishan Kishan, who takes on the responsibility. He is coming off a remarkable run with the Indian team, winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
He also led Jharkhand to their first-ever Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, which highlights the southpaw's leadership prowess besides explosive batting ability.
On the other hand is Rajat Patidar, having led RCB to their maiden title in his first year as captain. With some new names in his squad, and the veteran Virat Kohli by his side.
RCB vs SRH: Full IPL 2026 Squads
Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar, Onkar Tarmale, Shivang Kumar
RCB vs SRH: Kohli, Padikkal Spark Dominant Win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their 2026 campaign with a commanding six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing 202, Devdutt Padikkal provided a lightning start with a blistering 61 off 26 balls.
Virat Kohli then took over, anchoring the chase with a masterclass 69*. Despite a brief wobble caused by David Payne’s double-strike, Kohli and Tim David ensured a smooth finish. Earlier, Ishan Kishan’s 80 led SRH to 201/9, but Jacob Duffy’s 3/22 kept them in check. Kohli finished the game in the 16th over, sealing a perfect start for the hosts.
RCB vs SRH Score: RCB 203-4 (15.4 Overs)
Virat Kohli decides he’s seen enough, taking Harshal Patel apart in the sixteenth over to wrap up the chase with 26 balls to spare. He started the over by clearing the ropes with a massive six and followed it up with a hat-trick of boundaries, a delicate ramp over the keeper, a classic extra cover drive, and a powerful smash to deep backward point to seal the opening victory for the defending champions.
Virat Kohli: 69(38)
Tim David: 16(10)