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HomeSportsIPLRCB vs KKR Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

RCB vs KKR Toss Result And Confirmed Playing 11

RCB vs KKR Toss Result, Confirmed Playing 11: Catch live updates of the RCB vs KKR Match 57 from Raipur. Get the toss result and the official playing 11 for the clash at the Ekana.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 13 May 2026 06:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teams RCB and KKR await toss for crucial IPL match.
  • Both teams aim for playoff push with strong lineups.
  • Pitch favors batting second due to expected dew.
  • Impact player choices will depend on match situations.

RCB vs KKR Toss Result, Confirmed Playing 11: The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is buzzing as Royal Challengers Bengaluru prepare to host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 57 of IPL 2026. With the playoff race entering its final phase, both sides are desperate for points. We are just minutes away from the toss, where the captains will decide whether to exploit the early bounce or bank on the late-night dew.

RCB vs KKR Toss Result: Stay Tuned For Live Updates

The toss is scheduled for 19:00 IST, followed by the official team sheets. We will bring you the final playing 11 and impact player lists as soon as they are confirmed.

Keep reloading for updates. Until then, the atmosphere in the stadium is electric. Supporters in red and purple are filling the stands, waiting to see if Virat Kohli can break his recent run of ducks.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Virat Kohli 'Mocked' By Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan After Back-To-Back Ducks

RCB Predicted Playing 11

The defending champions are expected to remain stable after their thrilling victory in the previous round. Jacob Bethell is likely to continue his role at the top of the order.

RCB Predicted XI: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam.

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Kolkata faces a nervous wait regarding the fitness of mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. If he is unavailable, Prashant Solanki is the primary candidate to provide the necessary spin depth.

RCB Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora.

Pitch and Toss Factors

The Raipur surface is a balanced black-soil track that offers seam movement under lights. However, history shows that teams batting second often hold a significant advantage at this particular venue.

Moderate to heavy dew is forecasted for the second innings. Consequently, the captain winning the toss will almost certainly choose to bowl first to take advantage of the conditions.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Alia Bhatt's Casual Moment With F1 Star Carlos Sainz In France Goes Viral

 

Strategic Impact Substitutes

Both teams have utilised the impact player rule effectively this season to bolster their batting depth. Devdutt Padikkal remains a strong option for Bengaluru if the top order struggles early.

Kolkata may look to introduce extra bowling firepower or a middle-order anchor depending on the match situation. Stay with us as we bring you the official news shortly.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the toss for the RCB vs KKR match?

The toss is scheduled for 19:00 IST. The captains will decide whether to bat or bowl first.

Where is the RCB vs KKR match being played?

The match is being played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What is expected of the pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium?

The pitch is a balanced black-soil track that offers seam movement under lights. Dew is also expected in the second innings.

What is the likely advantage for the team winning the toss?

Teams batting second often have a significant advantage at this venue, especially with forecasted dew. The captain winning the toss will likely choose to bowl.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 06:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB Vs KKR Live IPL 2026 Rcb Vs Kkr Playing 11 RCB Vs KKR RCB Vs KKR Toss Result
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