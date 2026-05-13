RCB vs KKR Score Live, IPL 2026: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Raipur

RCB vs KKR Score Live: The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur hosts a critical encounter tonight as Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders. With the playoffs looming, Bengaluru aims to reclaim the top spot from Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, Kolkata arrives in the capital of Chhattisgarh on the back of four consecutive wins, desperate to break into the top four.

High Stakes At The Summit

Bengaluru currently sits in second place with fourteen points and the best net run rate in the competition. A victory tonight would move them level with the leaders, Gujarat Titans.

The team has shown remarkable resilience throughout the season under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. They will be looking to maintain their momentum after a thrilling win over Mumbai recently.

Kolkata’s Miraculous Turnaround

After a difficult start to the campaign, the Knight Riders have transformed into a formidable unit. Captain Ajinkya Rahane has managed to find the perfect balance in his playing eleven.

Their recent winning streak has been built on the consistency of their mystery spinners and power hitters. They are now viewed as the most dangerous outsiders in the tournament.

The Virat Kohli Question

The primary talking point remains the form of Virat Kohli, who has suffered consecutive golden ducks. He is currently on the verge of an unwanted hat-trick of first-ball dismissals.

Fans are eager to see if the legendary batter can rediscover his touch in Raipur tonight. His battle against Sunil Narine in the early overs will likely define the opening phase.

Conditions And Tactical Choices

The Raipur surface has played slowly this season, making it difficult for batters to hit through the line. The massive 80-metre boundaries will further challenge the aggressive stroke players.

Heavy dew is forecasted for the second innings, making the toss absolutely vital for both captains. Chasing has been the dominant trend at this venue due to the slippery conditions.

Predicted Playing Elevens

RCB Predicted XI: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam.

KKR Predicted XI: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora.