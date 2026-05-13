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HomeSportsIPLRCB vs KKR Live: Hardik Pandya’s 'Low Blow' To MI: England legends Label Instagram Act 'Ultimate Disrespect'

RCB vs KKR Live: Hardik Pandya’s 'Low Blow' To MI: England legends Label Instagram Act 'Ultimate Disrespect'

RCB vs KKR Live: Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Kolkata Knight Riders at Raipur in a high-stakes Match 57 of IPL 2026. Bengaluru aims for the top spot while Kolkata hunts a fifth straight win.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 13 May 2026 05:08 PM (IST)

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RCB vs KKR live score updates ipl 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knbight Riders match today playing 11 weather pitch report Live Updates 13 May 2026 RCB vs KKR Live: Preity Zinta Slams 'Calculated Misinformation' As PBKS Silently Edits Jibe At Sports Journalists
RCB vs KKR Live, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar's Bengaluru Host Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata In Raipur
Source : PTI

Background

RCB vs KKR Live: The race for the IPL 2026 playoffs reaches a fever pitch tonight as Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. While Bengaluru sits comfortably near the summit, Kolkata arrives on a stunning four-match winning streak, making this Match 57 encounter a vital battle for momentum and final league standings.

Battle for the Top Spot

Bengaluru enters this home fixture with the chance to reclaim the number one position on the points table. Captain Rajat Patidar has successfully led a balanced unit that thrives on aggression.

The team has relied heavily on the consistent opening stands of Virat Kohli. A victory tonight would virtually guarantee them a top-two finish, providing two chances to reach the final.

Kolkata’s Miraculous Resurgence

Kolkata Knight Riders have orchestrated a brilliant mid-season comeback after a dismal start. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, they have transformed into the most dangerous outsiders in the competition.

Their recent success has been built on the tactical brilliance of their spin department. With four consecutive wins behind them, they possess the psychological edge over any opponent in the league.

The Raipur Pitch Challenge

The venue in Raipur is known for its true bounce and lightning-quick outfield. However, moderate humidity levels mean that dew is expected to settle in by the tenth over of the night.

This factor often makes the ball slippery for spinners in the second innings. Captains will be desperate to win the toss and bowl first to avoid a difficult defensive task.

Key Tactical Matchups

The primary contest will be between Bengaluru’s explosive top order and the mystery spin of Varun Chakaravarthy. Kohli’s ability to navigate the middle overs will be the defining factor today.

Additionally, the battle between KKR’s power hitters and the disciplined RCB pace attack remains crucial. Both teams are aware that a single tactical error could decide the entire outcome.

Impact of Recent Results

Gujarat Titans currently lead the table following their dominant win on Tuesday night. This result has added extra pressure on Bengaluru to secure two points and keep the pace.

Kolkata, meanwhile, needs a win to break into the top four. The margins are razor-thin, and the energy in Raipur suggests a high-scoring thriller is on the horizon for fans.

17:08 PM (IST)  •  13 May 2026

RCB vs KKR Live: Preity Zinta Slams 'Calculated Misinformation' As PBKS Silently Edits Jibe At Sports Journalists

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta and the franchise have issued a fierce rebuttal against fake news and social media rumours involving Yuzvendra Chahal and Prabhsimran Singh. Read More

16:20 PM (IST)  •  13 May 2026

RCB vs KKR Live: Hardik Pandya’s 'Low Blow' To MI: England legends Label Instagram Act 'Ultimate Disrespect'

Mumbai Indians Captaincy Crisis: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya faces heavy criticism from former England cricketers Michael Vaughan and Alastair Cook over rumoured social media snubs following MI's IPL exit. Read More

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