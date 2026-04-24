Virat Kohli's Epic Fifty Celebration In RCB vs GT; Watch Anushka Sharma's Reaction

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kohli hit a rapid 50, anchoring RCB's chase of 206.

Dropped on zero, Kohli reached 800 IPL fours.

Kohli and Padikkal navigated powerplay, keeping run rate high.

Gujarat Titans posted 205/3, powered by Sudharsan's century.

In a high-stakes chase at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli has once again anchored the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) innings with a masterclass in controlled aggression. The legendary batter reached his half-century in just 30 balls, keeping the home side firmly in the hunt against the Gujarat Titans.

Chasing a daunting target of 206, Kohli survived an early scare when he was dropped on zero by Washington Sundar in the opening over. He capitalised on this reprieve with clinical precision, punishing the Titans' pace attack and finding the boundaries with his trademark flick and cover drive.

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🚨 VIRAT KOHLI SMASHED HIS 300TH SIX IN THE IPL. 🚨



- The 2nd Indian batter in history. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h4fjNSXkWV — Tohsef Raaz (@raaz_tohsef) April 24, 2026

Milestone Man: 800 IPL Fours

During this innings, Kohli etched his name deeper into the record books by becoming the first player in history to hit 800 fours in the Indian Premier League. This milestone further cements his status as the most prolific batter in the history of the tournament.

Despite the early loss of debutant Jacob Bethell, Kohli found a steady partner in Devdutt Padikkal. The pair navigated the powerplay effectively, ensuring that the required run rate remained within reach while maintaining a scoring rate of over ten runs per over.

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One swing. Maximum impact 💫



The chase master at his dominant best🔥#TATAIPL 2026 | #RCBvGT | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/oNNUi6x79L pic.twitter.com/kvFaLbmY3b — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 24, 2026

The Battle of the Titans

The Gujarat Titans previously posted a massive 205/3, powered by a sensational 58-ball century from Sai Sudharsan. The Titans' opening stand of 128 runs set a significant platform, but Kohli’s response has shifted the momentum back toward the Bengaluru dugout.

As the match enters the middle overs, the focus remains on Kohli’s ability to manipulate the field against the spin of Rashid Khan. With the Chinnaswamy crowd in full voice, the "King" appears determined to lead his side to a final home-ground victory this season.