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HomeSportsIPLVirat Kohli's Epic Fifty Celebration In RCB vs GT, Watch Anushka Sharma's Reaction

Virat Kohli's Epic Fifty Celebration In RCB vs GT, Watch Anushka Sharma's Reaction

Virat Kohli smashes a rapid half-century in RCB's chase of 206 against Gujarat Titans. Check the latest records and live updates from the Chinnaswamy.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 10:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kohli hit a rapid 50, anchoring RCB's chase of 206.
  • Dropped on zero, Kohli reached 800 IPL fours.
  • Kohli and Padikkal navigated powerplay, keeping run rate high.
  • Gujarat Titans posted 205/3, powered by Sudharsan's century.

In a high-stakes chase at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli has once again anchored the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) innings with a masterclass in controlled aggression. The legendary batter reached his half-century in just 30 balls, keeping the home side firmly in the hunt against the Gujarat Titans.

Chasing a daunting target of 206, Kohli survived an early scare when he was dropped on zero by Washington Sundar in the opening over. He capitalised on this reprieve with clinical precision, punishing the Titans' pace attack and finding the boundaries with his trademark flick and cover drive.

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Milestone Man: 800 IPL Fours

During this innings, Kohli etched his name deeper into the record books by becoming the first player in history to hit 800 fours in the Indian Premier League. This milestone further cements his status as the most prolific batter in the history of the tournament.

Despite the early loss of debutant Jacob Bethell, Kohli found a steady partner in Devdutt Padikkal. The pair navigated the powerplay effectively, ensuring that the required run rate remained within reach while maintaining a scoring rate of over ten runs per over.

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The Battle of the Titans

The Gujarat Titans previously posted a massive 205/3, powered by a sensational 58-ball century from Sai Sudharsan. The Titans' opening stand of 128 runs set a significant platform, but Kohli’s response has shifted the momentum back toward the Bengaluru dugout.

As the match enters the middle overs, the focus remains on Kohli’s ability to manipulate the field against the spin of Rashid Khan. With the Chinnaswamy crowd in full voice, the "King" appears determined to lead his side to a final home-ground victory this season.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How many balls did it take Virat Kohli to reach his half-century?

Virat Kohli reached his half-century in just 28 balls against the Gujarat Titans.

What significant batting milestone did Virat Kohli achieve in this match?

Virat Kohli became the first player in IPL history to hit 800 fours during this innings.

What was the target score the Royal Challengers Bengaluru were chasing?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru were chasing a target of 206 runs set by the Gujarat Titans.

Who scored a century for the Gujarat Titans?

Sai Sudharsan scored a sensational 58-ball century for the Gujarat Titans.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 10:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IPL 2026 RCB VS GT Virat Kohli Fifty Celebration
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