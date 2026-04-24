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HomeSportsIPLHuge Blow To RCB: Explosive Opener Ruled Out At Final Moment; RCB Names Replacement

Huge Blow To RCB: Explosive Opener Ruled Out At Final Moment; RCB Names Replacement

RCB vs GT Live, IPL 2026: Big blow for RCB as Phil Salt misses Match 34 due to injury. Jacob Bethell replaces him in the playing 11 against Gujarat Titans. Check latest team news.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 08:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Phil Salt injured, ruled out of RCB's lineup.
  • Jacob Bethell makes IPL 2026 debut for RCB.
  • Bethell replaces Salt, bolstering batting and spin.
  • RCB aims to maintain winning streak despite setback.

RCB vs GT Live, IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have suffered a major fitness setback ahead of tonight’s match against the Gujarat Titans. Explosive opening batter Phil Salt has been ruled out of the playing 11 due to an injury sustained prior to the match.

Salt has been a vital component of the Bengaluru top order throughout IPL 2026, providing rapid starts alongside Virat Kohli. His absence leaves a significant gap in the powerplay department, as the Englishman currently holds one of the highest strike rates in the tournament.

Bethell Earns IPL 2026 Debut

In a strategic move, the Bengaluru management has handed a debut to young English all-rounder Jacob Bethell. The 22-year-old is expected to slot directly into the top order to maintain the aggressive left-right opening combination that has served the team well this season.

Bethell arrives with a strong reputation following his impressive performances in the recent T20 World Cup 2026. This match marks his first appearance in the Indian Premier League, providing a massive platform for the youngster to showcase his talent on the global stage.

Also Read: WATCH: 'PCB-Banned' Pakistani Journalist Desperately Pleads For Help After Brother's Kidnapping

Tactical Shift for the Challengers

The inclusion of Bethell adds further depth to the Bengaluru bowling attack, given his ability to bowl useful left-arm spin. Captain Rajat Patidar will likely utilise his versatility to navigate the middle overs, especially with the short boundaries at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While Salt’s injury is a blow, the home side remains the favourite to continue their winning streak. The focus now shifts to how quickly Bethell can adapt to the high-pressure environment and the pace of the Indian surface in this critical mid-season encounter.

Also Read: Cricket Icon Harbhajan Singh Joins BJP; Joins Raghav Chadha In Quitting AAP

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Phil Salt not playing for RCB against GT?

Phil Salt has been ruled out of the playing 11 due to an injury sustained prior to the match.

Who is replacing Phil Salt in the RCB lineup?

Young English all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been handed a debut and is expected to slot into the top order.

What is Jacob Bethell's role in the team?

Bethell is expected to maintain the aggressive left-right opening combination and adds depth to the bowling attack with his left-arm spin.

What is significant about Jacob Bethell's debut?

This match marks his first appearance in the Indian Premier League, following impressive performances in the T20 World Cup 2026.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB Vs GT Live Updates Phil Salt IPL 2026 RCB Vs GT Live RCB VS GT Jacob Bethell
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