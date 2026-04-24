Huge Blow To RCB: Explosive Opener Ruled Out At Final Moment; RCB Names Replacement

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Phil Salt injured, ruled out of RCB's lineup.

Jacob Bethell makes IPL 2026 debut for RCB.

Bethell replaces Salt, bolstering batting and spin.

RCB aims to maintain winning streak despite setback.

RCB vs GT Live, IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have suffered a major fitness setback ahead of tonight’s match against the Gujarat Titans. Explosive opening batter Phil Salt has been ruled out of the playing 11 due to an injury sustained prior to the match.

Salt has been a vital component of the Bengaluru top order throughout IPL 2026, providing rapid starts alongside Virat Kohli. His absence leaves a significant gap in the powerplay department, as the Englishman currently holds one of the highest strike rates in the tournament.

Bethell Earns IPL 2026 Debut

In a strategic move, the Bengaluru management has handed a debut to young English all-rounder Jacob Bethell. The 22-year-old is expected to slot directly into the top order to maintain the aggressive left-right opening combination that has served the team well this season.

Bethell arrives with a strong reputation following his impressive performances in the recent T20 World Cup 2026. This match marks his first appearance in the Indian Premier League, providing a massive platform for the youngster to showcase his talent on the global stage.

Also Read: WATCH: 'PCB-Banned' Pakistani Journalist Desperately Pleads For Help After Brother's Kidnapping

Tactical Shift for the Challengers

The inclusion of Bethell adds further depth to the Bengaluru bowling attack, given his ability to bowl useful left-arm spin. Captain Rajat Patidar will likely utilise his versatility to navigate the middle overs, especially with the short boundaries at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

While Salt’s injury is a blow, the home side remains the favourite to continue their winning streak. The focus now shifts to how quickly Bethell can adapt to the high-pressure environment and the pace of the Indian surface in this critical mid-season encounter.

Also Read: Cricket Icon Harbhajan Singh Joins BJP; Joins Raghav Chadha In Quitting AAP