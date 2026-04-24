RCB vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar's Bengaluru Takes On Shubman Gill's Gujarat At Chinnaswamy Stadium

Welcome to our live coverage of Match 34 of IPL 2026, where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-stakes encounter. The iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is ready for a tactical showdown as Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill battle to strengthen their positions in the IPL 2026 points table.

Bengaluru enters this contest at the top of the standings, maintaining a flawless run that has made them the team to beat this season. In contrast, the Titans are struggling for consistency and currently sit in the bottom half of the table, desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

RCB vs GT: Battle for the Top Spot

For the Challengers, this match is about maintaining their momentum and securing an early qualification for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Rajat Patidar will be banking on the sensational form of Virat Kohli, who leads the league in runs, while the bowling unit looks to exploit the pace-friendly conditions.

The Titans are facing a significant uphill task. Led by Shubman Gill, Gujarat must find a way to silence the vocal Bengaluru crowd. All eyes are on the bowling attack, particularly Mohammed Siraj, who faces his former team for the first time since his high-profile move to the Titans earlier this season.

Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report: A High-Scoring Arena

The flat surface at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be the primary talking point today. Known as the ultimate batting paradise in IPL 2026, the pitch offers short boundaries and a fast outfield. With the evening dew expected to settle, the RCB vs GT toss becomes a vital factor as captains traditionally prefer to chase.

Historical data from this season suggests that any score under 200 is difficult to defend here. While stroke-makers like Will Jacks thrive on this surface, bowlers like Rashid Khan will rely on their variations to contain the scoring during the middle overs where the game is often won or lost.

Team News and Key Match-Ups

Bengaluru’s settled lineup remains their biggest strength, with the opening pair providing consistent starts. On the other side, Gujarat will rely on their experienced core to handle the high-pressure environment. The battle between Bengaluru’s aggressive top order and the tactical bowling of the Titans will define the outcome.

Stay tuned as we bring you the live toss result and confirmed RCB vs GT playing 11 at 7:00 PM IST. We will provide live score updates, pitch insights, and ball-by-ball analysis throughout this intense IPL 2026 encounter.