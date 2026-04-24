RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: RCB WIN THE TOSS AND CHOOSE TO BOWL FIRST AGAINST TITANS

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HomeSportsIPLRCB vs GT Live: Over 2: 4 runs. Bowler: Josh Hazlewood. Gujarat Titans: 11/0 (rr 5.5)

RCB vs GT Live: Over 2: 4 runs. Bowler: Josh Hazlewood. Gujarat Titans: 11/0 (rr 5.5)

RCB vs GT Live: Rajat Patidar wins the toss at Chinnaswamy and chooses to bowl. Check the confirmed playing 11 for Match 34 of IPL 2026. Follow for all live updates.

By : Prateek Thakur  | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 07:44 PM (IST)

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Key Events
RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026 Live Updates From Chinnaswamy Stadium As Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Face Off Live Updates RCB vs GT Live: Over 3: 9 runs. Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Gujarat Titans: 20/0 (rr 6.67)
RCB vs GT Live: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bengauru Takes ON Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans.
Source : PTI

Background

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won the toss and elected to field first in tonight’s encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Captain Rajat Patidar cited the evening dew as the primary reason for his decision to chase.

The home side enters this contest with immense confidence as the current leaders of the IPL 2026 points table. They have opted to maintain a settled playing XI, relying on the consistent form of their top order and their disciplined bowling unit.

Strategic Advantage for the Challengers

Chasing at the Chinnaswamy has historically been the preferred tactic due to the short boundaries and fast outfield. Patidar mentioned during the toss that the pitch appears firm and should remain consistent throughout the entire forty overs.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill admitted he would have also preferred to bowl first. However, he expressed confidence in his batters' ability to set a competitive target on what looks to be an excellent surface for stroke-making.

Siraj Returns to Face Former Team

A major talking point at the toss was the presence of Mohammed Siraj in the Gujarat lineup. The pacer is playing his first match at this venue against his former franchise since his move ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Siraj will lead a Titans bowling attack that must now defend a total under the lights. The match-up between Siraj and the Bengaluru openers is expected to be the defining battle of the first six overs.

RCB vs GT Announced Playing 11 

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

19:44 PM (IST)  •  24 Apr 2026

RCB vs GT Live: Over 3: 9 runs. Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Gujarat Titans: 20/0 (rr 6.67)

2.6: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan. 1 run

2.5: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan. No run

2.4: FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan. 4 runs

2.3: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan. No run

2.2: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan. No run

2.1: FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Sai Sudharsan. 4 runs

19:40 PM (IST)  •  24 Apr 2026

RCB vs GT Live: Over 2: 4 runs. Bowler: Josh Hazlewood. Gujarat Titans: 11/0 (rr 5.5)

1.6: Josh Hazlewood to Sai Sudharsan. 1 leg byes

1.5: Josh Hazlewood to Sai Sudharsan. No run

1.4: Josh Hazlewood to Sai Sudharsan. No run

1.4: Wide. Josh Hazlewood to Sai Sudharsan. 1 wides

1.3: Josh Hazlewood to Sai Sudharsan. 2 runs

1.2: Josh Hazlewood to Sai Sudharsan. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot cut for no run

1.1: Josh Hazlewood to Sai Sudharsan. No movement back of a length, down leg on the back foot worked to backward point for no run, fielded by Krunal Pandya

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