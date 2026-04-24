RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: RCB WIN THE TOSS AND CHOOSE TO BOWL FIRST AGAINST TITANS

RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won the toss and elected to field first in tonight’s encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Captain Rajat Patidar cited the evening dew as the primary reason for his decision to chase.

The home side enters this contest with immense confidence as the current leaders of the IPL 2026 points table. They have opted to maintain a settled playing XI, relying on the consistent form of their top order and their disciplined bowling unit.

Strategic Advantage for the Challengers

Chasing at the Chinnaswamy has historically been the preferred tactic due to the short boundaries and fast outfield. Patidar mentioned during the toss that the pitch appears firm and should remain consistent throughout the entire forty overs.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill admitted he would have also preferred to bowl first. However, he expressed confidence in his batters' ability to set a competitive target on what looks to be an excellent surface for stroke-making.

Siraj Returns to Face Former Team

A major talking point at the toss was the presence of Mohammed Siraj in the Gujarat lineup. The pacer is playing his first match at this venue against his former franchise since his move ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Siraj will lead a Titans bowling attack that must now defend a total under the lights. The match-up between Siraj and the Bengaluru openers is expected to be the defining battle of the first six overs.

RCB vs GT Announced Playing 11

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar