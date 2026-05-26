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HomeSportsIPLRCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Toss Result & Playing XIs For Playoff Clash

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Toss Result & Playing XIs For Playoff Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Playoffs. Find out who won the toss and both teams' playing XIs for the high-stakes match.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 May 2026 06:39 PM (IST)

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Playoffs: It is time for the first Playoff clash in this season of the Indian Premier League as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans lock horns in Qualifier 1. The winner of this match goes straight to the final while the loser gets another chance later on against the winner of the Eliminator. RCB and GT were the top two teams this year, and hence, fans can expect fireworks at the HPCA Stadium in Dharmashala, perhaps India's most picturesque cricket venue. 

Coin toss for the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash is scheduled to be held at 7:00 PM IST with the playing XIs expected to be revealed shortly afterwards. All details will be updated here accordingly.

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB IPL Playoffs GT IPL
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