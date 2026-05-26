RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Toss Result & Playing XIs For Playoff Clash

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Playoffs: It is time for the first Playoff clash in this season of the Indian Premier League as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans lock horns in Qualifier 1. The winner of this match goes straight to the final while the loser gets another chance later on against the winner of the Eliminator. RCB and GT were the top two teams this year, and hence, fans can expect fireworks at the HPCA Stadium in Dharmashala, perhaps India's most picturesque cricket venue.

Coin toss for the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash is scheduled to be held at 7:00 PM IST with the playing XIs expected to be revealed shortly afterwards. All details will be updated here accordingly.