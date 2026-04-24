Virat Kohli's 81 Powers RCB To Dominant Win Over GT In Chinnaswamy Spectacle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat Titans posted 205/3 with Sudharsan's century, breaking 2000-run record.

Virat Kohli's 81 powered Bengaluru's chase of 206 runs.

Kohli became first player to hit 800 IPL fours.

Bengaluru secured a thrilling five-wicket victory with seven balls remaining.

RCB vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT) tonight at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing a steep target of 206, the home side reached the milestone with seven balls to spare, maintaining their perfect record in IPL 2026.

The match featured a sensational battle between two of the league's most consistent batters. While Sai Sudharsan struck a magnificent century for the visitors, a dominant half-century from Virat Kohli ensured the Challengers stayed ahead of the required rate throughout the chase.

Sudharsan Hits Century in Titans’ 205

After being put in to bat, the Gujarat Titans posted a formidable 205/3 in their twenty overs. Sai Sudharsan was the standout performer, smashing 100 off 58 balls, featuring eleven boundaries and five sixes, to anchor the innings with remarkable precision.

Sudharsan shared a solid 128-run opening stand with Shubman Gill, who contributed 32 runs. During his knock, Sudharsan also became the fastest player to reach 2,000 IPL runs, achieving the feat in just 47 innings and surpassing the record previously held by Chris Gayle.

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Kohli Leads the Charge in 206-Run Chase

Bengaluru’s response was spearheaded by Virat Kohli, who played a masterclass of an innings. Despite a furious reaction upon his dismissal, Kohli’s 81 off 44 balls provided the foundation for the chase, during which he became the first player to hit 800 IPL fours.

He was ably supported by Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed a rapid 55 off 27 deliveries. Their partnership ensured that despite losing late wickets to Rashid Khan, the home side remained in control of the pursuit in front of a capacity crowd.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's Epic Fifty Celebration In RCB vs GT; Watch Anushka Sharma's Reaction

Late Resilience Secures Victory

The chase became tense in the final overs after Jason Holder dismissed Kohli, but Tim David and Krunal Pandya remained composed. The duo safely guided Bengaluru past the finish line, finishing on 206/5 in 18.5 overs to secure two vital points.

This win further solidifies Bengaluru’s position at the top of the IPL 2026 points table. For Gujarat, the defeat is a significant blow to their playoff aspirations, leaving them to reflect on a missed opportunity despite a stellar individual performance from Sudharsan.

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