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HomeSportsIPLRCB vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: RCB Green Jersey Record: How Do IPL Defending Champions Perform In Special Kit?

RCB vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: RCB Green Jersey Record: How Do IPL Defending Champions Perform In Special Kit?

IPL 2026 LIVE Updates: RCB face DC in a potential run-fest, while SRH take on CSK in a high-stakes IPL 2026 clash that could notably impact the standings.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 04:18 PM (IST)

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RCB vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Chinnaswamy Stadium Hosts Double-Header Weekend's First Clash
Source : PTI

Background

IPL 2026 continues with an action-packed day as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the first fixture. Set at the batting-friendly M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the contest is expected to favour stroke-makers, with high scores often the norm at this venue. RCB head into the clash with momentum on their side, aiming to strengthen their position near the top of the standings. Their batting unit has been in strong touch, consistently putting pressure on opposition bowlers.

Delhi, on the other hand, will be keen to find stability after a mixed run of results. For them, tightening their bowling and capitalising on key moments will be crucial in turning their campaign around.

SRH vs CSK: Experience Meets Explosive Form

Later in the evening, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in what promises to be an intriguing encounter. SRH have looked one of the more balanced sides this season, particularly with their aggressive batting approach yielding big totals.

Chennai, meanwhile, have shown glimpses of resurgence after an inconsistent start. Their experienced core continues to play a vital role, especially in high-pressure situations. While SRH may appear to have the edge on current form, CSK’s ability to handle crunch moments keeps them firmly in contention.

The Hyderabad surface is expected to assist chasing teams, with dew likely to influence the latter stages of the match. This could make the toss a significant factor, as captains may prefer to bowl first.

Conditions & Key Factors

Across both fixtures, individual match-ups and execution under pressure will be decisive. Whether it is RCB’s batting firepower, DC’s need for discipline, SRH’s attacking intent, or CSK’s composure, each team brings a unique strength into play.

With the tournament moving into a crucial phase, today’s results could have a meaningful impact on the points table and the race for playoff spots.

16:18 PM (IST)  •  18 Apr 2026

RCB vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: What Were The Playing XIs Of First-Ever IPL Match?

On IPL’s 18th anniversary, revisit the first-ever match between RCB and KKR, iconic playing XIs, and Brendon McCullum’s unforgettable 158. Read More

15:42 PM (IST)  •  18 Apr 2026

RCB vs DC LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: RCB Green Jersey Record: How Do IPL Defending Champions Perform In Special Kit?

RCB don their green jersey vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026, but their poor record in the ‘Go Green’ kit raises questions despite strong current form. Read More

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