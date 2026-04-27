RCB vs DC Head-To-Head: Can Bengalore Take Revenge For April 18 Defeat Against Delhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bengaluru historically leads Delhi in 34 previous meetings.

Delhi Capitals recently defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in April.

RCB holds second in the table, DC seeks playoff hope.

Kohli leads rivalry runs; Siraj, Rabada share wickets.

DC vs RCB Head-To-Head: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) prepare to clash tonight at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the historical data points toward a dominant record for the visitors. In the 34 meetings between these two franchises, Bengaluru has traditionally held the upper hand, although Delhi has shown significant improvement in recent encounters.

Out of their 34 encounters, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have secured 20 victories, while the Delhi Capitals have managed 13 wins. One match between the two sides ended in a "No Result" due to rain in 2015.

Recent Form And Season Context

While RCB leads the wider history, the IPL 2026 season has already produced a twist in this rivalry. In their first meeting of the season on April 18, Delhi Capitals secured a clinical six-wicket victory at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Tristan Stubbs was the hero of that match, scoring a crucial 60 off 47 balls to chase down Bengaluru's total of 175.

Bengaluru enters tonight’s game in superior league position, currently sitting 2nd in the points table with ten points. Delhi, meanwhile, is languishing in 7th place and is desperate for a win to keep their playoff dreams alive. The Capitals have struggled with consistency, winning only three of their seven matches so far.

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Batting And Bowling Milestones

The rivalry has been defined by massive individual performances, primarily from the Bengaluru camp. Virat Kohli remains the undisputed king of this fixture, having amassed 1,154 runs against Delhi, the most by any player in this rivalry. For the Capitals, captain Rishabh Pant leads the charts with 421 runs.

On the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal still holds the record for the most wickets in this contest with 15 scalps. Among active players in the current squads, Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada (formerly of DC) have been the most impactful, both having previously taken 13 wickets in these head-to-head battles.

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The "Kotla" Factor

Bengaluru’s record in Delhi is particularly impressive. They lead the head-to-head at the Arun Jaitley Stadium 7-4, suggesting that the away conditions rarely bother the RCB batters. With the pitch currently playing as a high-scoring paradise, another run-fest is expected tonight.

The historical high for RCB against Delhi is a massive 215 runs, while Delhi’s best response has been 196. Given the current form of both top orders, these numbers could be under threat as the two sides meet for the 35th time in IPL history.