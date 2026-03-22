Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLRCB Sale Twist: Another High-Profile Bidder Enters USD 2 Billion Ownership Battle

RCB Sale Twist: Another High-Profile Bidder Enters USD 2 Billion Ownership Battle

RCB Sale: A new twist in the $2 billion RCB sale! The Birla-Blitzer consortium joins Premji Invest and Ranjan Pai in a final-week bidding war for the IPL giants.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

RCB SALE: The race to acquire the Indian Premier League's (IPL) most popular franchise has taken a high-stakes turn. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the Aditya Birla Group, led by Aryaman Birla, has teamed up with American sports tycoon David Blitzer to evaluate a potential bid for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

This move creates a dramatic "parallel race," as the Birla-Blitzer consortium is already a frontrunner to acquire a majority stake in Rajasthan Royals (RR). The potential entry of such a heavyweight duo transforms the RCB sale into a fierce three-way bidding war as the March 31 deadline set by current owner Diageo (via United Spirits) fast approaches.

The Final Three: Who Is Vying for RCB?

If the Birla-Blitzer consortium formalizes its bid, it will face off against two other powerhouse groups that have already reached the final stages of due diligence:

The "Home-Grown" Giant: A consortium led by Dr. Ranjan Pai (Manipal Hospitals), backed by US private equity titan KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts) and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek.

The Tech & Equity Alliance: A joint bid from Swedish private equity firm EQT and Premji Invest, the investment arm of Wipro founder Azim Premji.

Earlier favorites, including the Glazer family (co-owners of Manchester United) and Adar Poonawalla (Serum Institute of India), have reportedly stepped back after valuations crossed the $1.8 billion threshold.

$2 Billion Valuation: The Price of "Royal" Ownership

The financial stakes for RCB are record-shattering. While Diageo is reportedly seeking a $2 billion valuation for a 100% stake in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), market insiders suggest binding bids are currently hovering between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion.

The staggering price tag is driven by RCB's massive brand equity, a loyal global fan base, and their recent IPL 2025 title win, which saw the franchise's revenue surge by 73%.

March 31: The Ultimate Deadline

Diageo has set a strict March 31, 2026 deadline to finalize the deal. While the "strategic review" of the non-core asset began in late 2025, the final selection of a buyer is expected to move into an exclusivity phase by early April. Once a winner is picked, the BCCI must officially approve the change in ownership, a process likely to be completed by September 2026.

For the Aditya Birla Group, this represents a massive play into the sports ecosystem, potentially owning a stake in two of the league's most "Royal" franchises simultaneously, though IPL conflict-of-interest rules may eventually force a choice between Bengaluru and Rajasthan.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is reportedly considering a bid for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise?

The Aditya Birla Group, led by Aryaman Birla, has teamed up with American sports tycoon David Blitzer to evaluate a potential bid for RCB.

What is the reported valuation for RCB?

Diageo is reportedly seeking a $2 billion valuation for a 100% stake, but binding bids are currently between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion.

When is the deadline for the RCB sale?

Diageo has set a strict March 31, 2026 deadline to finalize the deal for the RCB franchise.

Which other groups are in the final stages of due diligence for RCB?

A consortium led by Dr. Ranjan Pai (backed by KKR and Temasek), and a joint bid from EQT and Premji Invest.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Mar 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Ranjan Pai ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU RCB Sale Birla-Blitzer Consortium
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
RCB Sale Twist: Another High-Profile Bidder Enters USD 2 Billion Ownership Battle
RCB Sale Twist: Another High-Profile Bidder Enters USD 2 Billion Ownership Battle
IPL
IPL 2026: Prithvi Shaw Reflects On Delhi Capitals Return: 'Some Stories Don't End'
IPL 2026: Prithvi Shaw Reflects On Delhi Capitals Return: 'Some Stories Don't End'
IPL
Ditched PSL For IPL? Sri Lanka Star To Replace Sam Curran In IPL 2026
Ditched PSL For IPL? Sri Lanka Star To Replace Sam Curran In IPL 2026
IPL
Tempers Flare In SRH Camp As Ishan Kishan Gets Fiery Send-Off In Practice Match Ahead Of IPL 2026
Tempers Flare In SRH Camp As Ishan Kishan Gets Fiery Send-Off In Practice Match Ahead Of IPL 2026
Advertisement

Videos

War Update: Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran Over Hormuz, Threatens Energy Infrastructure Strikes
Breaking: Iran Strikes Southern Israel: Arad, Dimona Hit by Ballistic Missiles; Over 180 Injured
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Site with Ballistic Missiles, Panic Ensues
Breaking News: Maharashtra Mini-Bus Catches Fire on Highway; 10 Passengers Escape Unharmed
Breaking: U.S., Israel, Iran All Claim Victory as Middle East War Enters Critical Phase
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Whither India’s Energy Security: India Needs To Speedup Strategic Petroleum Reserve Program
Opinion
Embed widget