RCB Sale Twist: Another High-Profile Bidder Enters USD 2 Billion Ownership Battle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







RCB SALE: The race to acquire the Indian Premier League's (IPL) most popular franchise has taken a high-stakes turn. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the Aditya Birla Group, led by Aryaman Birla, has teamed up with American sports tycoon David Blitzer to evaluate a potential bid for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

This move creates a dramatic "parallel race," as the Birla-Blitzer consortium is already a frontrunner to acquire a majority stake in Rajasthan Royals (RR). The potential entry of such a heavyweight duo transforms the RCB sale into a fierce three-way bidding war as the March 31 deadline set by current owner Diageo (via United Spirits) fast approaches.

The Final Three: Who Is Vying for RCB?

If the Birla-Blitzer consortium formalizes its bid, it will face off against two other powerhouse groups that have already reached the final stages of due diligence:

The "Home-Grown" Giant: A consortium led by Dr. Ranjan Pai (Manipal Hospitals), backed by US private equity titan KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts) and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek.

The Tech & Equity Alliance: A joint bid from Swedish private equity firm EQT and Premji Invest, the investment arm of Wipro founder Azim Premji.

Earlier favorites, including the Glazer family (co-owners of Manchester United) and Adar Poonawalla (Serum Institute of India), have reportedly stepped back after valuations crossed the $1.8 billion threshold.

$2 Billion Valuation: The Price of "Royal" Ownership

The financial stakes for RCB are record-shattering. While Diageo is reportedly seeking a $2 billion valuation for a 100% stake in Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL), market insiders suggest binding bids are currently hovering between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion.

The staggering price tag is driven by RCB's massive brand equity, a loyal global fan base, and their recent IPL 2025 title win, which saw the franchise's revenue surge by 73%.

March 31: The Ultimate Deadline

Diageo has set a strict March 31, 2026 deadline to finalize the deal. While the "strategic review" of the non-core asset began in late 2025, the final selection of a buyer is expected to move into an exclusivity phase by early April. Once a winner is picked, the BCCI must officially approve the change in ownership, a process likely to be completed by September 2026.

For the Aditya Birla Group, this represents a massive play into the sports ecosystem, potentially owning a stake in two of the league's most "Royal" franchises simultaneously, though IPL conflict-of-interest rules may eventually force a choice between Bengaluru and Rajasthan.