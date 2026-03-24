RCB, KSCA Plan IPL 2026 Tributes To Honour Stampede Tragedy Victims: Report

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RCB & KSCA Plan Tributes: The loss of 11 lives outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)’s maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title celebrations remains a deeply painful chapter in the sporting history of Bengaluru, and continues to cast a shadow over the city and its cricketing community. The stadium was suspended from hosting any events ever since, but is set to welcome back the sport, hosting the IPL 2026 opener.

As the defending champions prepare to begin their title defence at home, both the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the franchise are reportedly taking meaningful steps to honour those who lost their lives, including a 14-year-old victim.

Memorial Plaque To Be Unveiled

According to a report by Times Of India, ahead of the much-anticipated season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KSCA is set to install a memorial plaque within the stadium premises. The plaque will be placed near the inner entrance, close to an existing mural, creating a permanent site of reflection.

This initiative is intended to ensure that the memory of the victims is preserved within the very venue that witnessed both celebration and tragedy.

In another significant gesture, 11 seats inside the stadium will be set aside in memory of those who lost their lives. These seats will remain unsold for all IPL and international fixtures.

The designated seats are expected to be grouped together in a premier stand, forming a dedicated space that will be cordoned off. This symbolic move underscores a commitment to remembrance, ensuring that the victims are not forgotten amid the excitement of cricketing action.

Match-Day Tributes Planned

On the day of the opening match, RCB will pay a series of tributes before play begins, with the names of the victims being displayed within the stadium, followed by a minute’s silence to honour their memory.

The visiting side, SRH, is also expected to participate in the tribute, reflecting a shared moment of respect across teams.

While IPL 2026 marks the start of a fresh campaign for RCB, the opening fixture will carry a deeper emotional significance. The planned tributes highlight a collective effort to balance celebration with remembrance, ensuring that the events of June 4, 2025 are never forgotten.