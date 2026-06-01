Krunal Pandya has won five IPL titles. Three of these were with Mumbai Indians, and he won his most recent title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
WATCH: Krunal Pandya Celebrates IPL 2026 Glory With Adorable Father-Son Moment
After helping RCB defend their IPL title, Krunal Pandya celebrated his fifth championship with a heartwarming father-son moment that won over fans.
- Krunal Pandya secured his fifth IPL title after RCB's win.
- He joins an elite list of players with multiple IPL championships.
- He celebrated the victory playfully with his son.
Krunal Pandya IPL 2026: Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya joined an elite list of players on Sunday, May 31, after winning his fifth IPL title. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a low-scoring contest to become only the third team to successfully defend the crown, and while Virat Kohli made all the headlines with his match-winning half-century, Krunal Pandya also grabbed attention as he played with his son after the trophy celebrations. Check it out:
Krunal Pandya playing with his cute son after RCB's historic 2nd IPL title win 😍— Jara (@JARA_Memer) May 31, 2026
- Wait for the end : He lifted his son just like the IPL trophy 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/hAa4jjbGbp
The father-son duo were seen playfully throwing confetti at each other as RCB members could be seen with their families celebrating the title triumph in the background.
Krunal Pandya Wins 5th IPL Title
Although this is only RCB's second IPL title, Krunal Pandya now has five titles to his name. His first three came with the Mumbai Indians, the franchise with which he debuted in the competition.
He was secured by Lucknow Super Giants in 2022 and after spending a couple of seasons there, was picked by the Royal Challengers in 2025.
With his unorthodox bowling style and explosive batting down the order, Pandya scored 226 runs and took 14 wickets this season, cementing himself as a vital part of the system.
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Which Player Has Most IPL Titles?
He joins MS Dhoni, Keiron Pollard and brother Hardik Pandya as the only players with five IPL titles to their name. The most that any player has won is six, a record held jointly between Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu.
Rohit clinched his maiden title with Deccan Chargers, and then five with MI, while Rayudu won his titles with MI and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many IPL titles has Krunal Pandya won?
Which teams has Krunal Pandya played for in the IPL?
Krunal Pandya debuted with Mumbai Indians. He then played for Lucknow Super Giants before being picked by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
What records does Krunal Pandya share with his IPL title wins?
Krunal Pandya joins an elite group of players with five IPL titles. He is mentioned alongside MS Dhoni, Keiron Pollard, and his brother Hardik Pandya.
What is Krunal Pandya's performance in IPL 2026?
In IPL 2026, Krunal Pandya scored 226 runs and took 14 wickets. This performance solidified his role as a key player for his team.