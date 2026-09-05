RCB Name Change After Takeover? New Owner Breaks Silence On Big Speculation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RCB's name will remain unchanged despite new ownership, confirmed Aryaman Birla.

Aditya Birla Group acquired RCB from United Spirits for USD 1.78 billion.

The acquisition includes both men's and women's successful IPL teams.

RCB Name Change Rumours: Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans have received a reassuring message from the franchise's new ownership group, with chairman Aryaman Birla confirming that the iconic RCB name is here to stay. Concerns over a possible rebranding had surfaced following the Aditya Birla Group's takeover of the IPL franchise. However, those fears have now been put to rest once again, with the new owners making it clear that there is no intention to alter the identity that has been associated with the team for nearly two decades.

The clarification will come as welcome news to supporters who have remained loyal to RCB through years of disappointment before finally seeing the team lift the IPL trophy.

Aryaman Birla Sends Clear Message On RCB Name

Aryaman Birla, quoted Rev Sportz, stated that the franchise has no plans to move away from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru identity.

“Royal Challengers Bengaluru — the name will not change. It's a huge brand and we love the name,"

The latest statement is also consistent with earlier assurances from the new ownership group.

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Given the enormous following attached to the RCB brand, retaining the existing name allows the franchise to preserve its established identity while moving into a new phase under fresh ownership.

The Aditya Birla Group acquired the entire equity investment in RCB from United Spirits Limited for USD 1.78 billion, approximately INR 16,706 crore.

The transaction also involved Blackstone's permanent private equity strategy, BXPE, operated by CEO Viral Patel, Bolt Ventures, owned by American investor David Blitzer, and the Times of India media group.

The takeover covers both RCB teams, the men's IPL side and the women's team competing in the Women's Premier League.

RCB Begin New Ownership Era As Champions

The ownership transition has arrived at a particularly successful point in RCB's history.

The Bengaluru franchise capped its 2026 campaign by defeating Gujarat Titans in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The victory secured another IPL championship for RCB and marked their second title in successive seasons.

Rajat Patidar has continued to lead the side during this period, having taken over the captaincy and guided the team through its latest successful campaign.