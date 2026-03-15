RCB IPL 2026 Jersey: Price, Design & How To Buy Online

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RCB IPL 2026 Jersey: The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is only a few weeks away with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the defending champions, set to feature in the tournament opener. As the new season approaches, the franchise has also unveiled its fresh jersey for the campaign. Fans can now purchase the latest RCB kit to show their support for the team, whether cheering from the stands in the stadium or backing the side from home. The process is pretty straightforward, but for those requiring assistance, here's everything they need to know about buying RCB IPL 2026 jersey online.

RCB IPL 2026 Jersey Price & Design

Sportswear giant Puma has retained the iconic red-and-black colour scheme for the latest Royal Challengers Bengaluru jersey, adding subtle gold accents across the torso and shoulders to give the design a premium finish.

Technology brand Nothing Smartphones features as the principal sponsor, with its logo prominently displayed on the front of the shirt.

The official RCB IPL 2026 jersey is priced at Rs 5,499 and can be purchased online through Puma’s official website.

How To Buy RCB IPL 2026 Jersey

To purchase the official RCB 2026 jersey, fans need to visit Puma’s official website (in.puma.com). The jersey may appear directly on the homepage, but if not, simply type “RCB” into the search bar and select “PUMA x RCB 2026 Men’s Official Match Jersey” from the results.

Once on the product page, choose your preferred size and click “Add To Cart.”

You can also personalise the shirt with a name and number to be printed at the back. After that, proceed to your cart and select “Checkout.”

Finally, enter the required delivery and payment details to complete the purchase.

IPL 2026 begins March 28, 2026 with RCB vs SRH as the first match of the season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.