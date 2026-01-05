Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
RCA Requests BCCI To Keep Jaipur As Rajasthan Royals' Home Venue: Report

RCA Requests BCCI To Keep Jaipur As Rajasthan Royals’ Home Venue: Report

Rajasthan Royals’ home venue for IPL 2026 remains uncertain as the RCA reportedly approaches the BCCI amid reports of a potential move away from Jaipur.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
The Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur has always been the home of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but it might not be in the competition's upcoming edition.

Reports had emerged of late that suggest the inaugural champions could be interested in moving down south to the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune. 

While nothing has been said on this officially, the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) is reportedly making moves to keep things as they are ahead of IPL 2026. 

RCA Want RR At Sawai Man Singh Stadium In IPL 2026

According to a report by Cricbuzz, the RCA has approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to keep Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium as RR's home venue in IPL 2026, stating the following in an extensive letter:

"We respectfully request the BCCI to allocate the home matches of the Rajasthan Royals to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, for the forthcoming IPL season. The RCA assures its complete cooperation and proactive engagement to ensure the smooth, secure, and successful conduct of IPL 2026 in Jaipur."

With only a few months left in the commencement of IPL 2026, fans should likely not have to wait too long to learn about where RR will be playing their home games.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Squad

RR's squad has gone through a bit of an overhaul ahead of IPL 2026 with captain Sanju Samson being traded to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchang for Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja (who was a part of the franchise in 2008 and 2009).

Here's a look at their complete squad following the recent Mini Auction:

Sam Curran, Ravi Bishnoi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jofra Archer, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Riyan Parag, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja, Donovan Ferreira, Yash Raj Punja, Vignesh Puthur, Kuldeep Sen, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tushar Deshpande, Sushant Mishra, Shubham Dubey, Ravi Singh, Yudhvir Charak, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma

Also Check: IPL Broadcast Banned In Bangladesh After Mustafizur Rahman-KKR Controversy

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Rajasthan Royals BCCI IPL IPL 2026 RCA Rr Ipl
