'Pink & Yellow...': Ravindra Jadeja Takes Cheeky Dig At CSK & RR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravindra Jadeja acknowledged CSK, RR fans with yellow-pink training photo.

He recently rejoined Rajasthan Royals from CSK for 2026 season.

Jadeja began IPL with RR; won 2008 inaugural title under Shane Warne's captaincy.

Ravindra Jadeja has found a fun way to acknowledge two fanbases and franchises that have played a significant role in his IPL journey. The India all-rounder recently shared a training photograph featuring a yellow jersey and pink batting pads, bringing together the signature colours associated with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). Jadeja posted the image on his Instagram story, adding a cheeky caption that appeared to address fans of both franchises.

Jadeja’s Yellow & Pink Combination Gets Fans Talking

Instagram story of Ravindra Jadeja 😂🔥 https://t.co/g3w1FqPRfh October 10, 2026

The photograph was taken during a training session, where Jadeja wore a yellow Saurashtra jersey paired with pink batting pads.

With the all-rounder having represented both CSK and RR in the IPL, the combination offered a playful nod to his past and present franchise connections.

His caption made the intention clear, as he sought to keep supporters of both teams happy.

“Pink and yellow.both happy?😜”

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The post comes after a major franchise switch ahead of the 2026 IPL season.

RR brought Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran into their squad, while CSK acquired wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson.

As part of the transaction, Jadeja's IPL fee was adjusted from Rs 18 crore to Rs 14 crore, while Samson continued to command a value of Rs 18 crore.

From Rajasthan Royals’ Title Winner To CSK Mainstay

Jadeja's connection with Rajasthan Royals dates back to the inaugural IPL season in 2008, when he was part of the team that lifted the trophy under Shane Warne.

He subsequently spent 12 seasons with CSK, becoming closely associated with the franchise during that period.

His move back to RR has now reunited him with the team where his IPL story began, creating a natural link between the two colours featured in his latest post.