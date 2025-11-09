Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Royals To Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja's Journey Across IPL Franchises

From Royals To Super Kings: Ravindra Jadeja’s Journey Across IPL Franchises

Explore Ravindra Jadeja’s incredible IPL journey from Rajasthan Royals at the start to Chennai Super Kings now, and a couple of other franchises in between.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 09 Nov 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
Recent reports suggest that Ravindra Jadeja, currently at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), might be on the move to a different franchise ahead of the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 

The veteran all-rounder is synonymous with CSK at this point, having spent so many years down south, scored runs, taken wickets, and won trophies.

However, he started his IPL journey somewhere else, and has also spent time in a couple of other franchises before dropping his anchor in Chennai.

So as we wait for IPL 2026, let's take a look back at Ravindra Jadeja's journey across different franchises.

Ravindra Jadeja: All IPL Teams So Far

1) Rajasthan Royals

Ravindra Jadeja's IPL journey began with the Rajasthan Royals in 2008. He played just two seasons for them, scoring 430 runs in 27 matches across them.

It is worth noting that he became champion in his first year itself. RR beat CSK in the final at the DY Patil Stadium to lift the inaugural trophy.

2) Kochi Tuskers Kerala

In 2011, Jadeja headed to a brand new franchise in the IPL, Kochi Tuskers Kerala. 

This team would last only one season in the competition, and Jadeja played all 14 matches for them, scoring 283 runs and taking 8 wickets.

3) Chennai Super Kings

In 2012, Chennai Super Kings acquired Ravindra Jadeja, and this is where he really made a mark in this sport.

In fact, he is still with CSK to this date (only playing in another new franchise for two seasons in between), and has scored over 2,000 runs for them. Jadeja has also won the IPL thrice with this franchise, even scoring the winning runs in 2023.

4) Gujarat Lions

Ravindra Jadeja represented the Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017, when CSK were banned from the IPL.

He played 27 matches across these two seasons, scoring 349 runs and picking 13 wickets.

According to a recent report by Cricbuzz, Chennai might be in talks with Rajasthan Royals to swap Sanju Samson with Jadeja for IPL 2026. Whether this deal actually goes through remains to be seen.

Published at : 09 Nov 2025 07:01 PM (IST)
Rajasthan Royals IPL Teams Ravindra Jadeja CSK Chennai Super Kings RR IPL Ravindra Jadeja Ipl Jadeja Ipl Teams Jadeja Ipl
Students, Delhi Residents Protesting Against Delhi's Air Pollution Detained By Police At Jantar Mantar
Tharoor Hails Advani As 'True Statesman', Draws Parallel With Nehru And Indira; Congress Reacts
'LoP Stands For Leader Of Paryatan & Partying': BJP's Dig At Rahul Gandhi Over Jungle Safari Amid Bihar Polls
Two Most Wanted Indian Gangsters Arrested In US, Georgia; One From Bishnoi Gang
