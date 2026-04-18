Rashid Khan Welcomes Baby Boy After GT Win, Reveals Name ‘Azlan’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketer Rashid Khan announces birth of baby boy Azlan.

His IPL team, Gujarat Titans secured a 5-wicket victory over KKR.

Rashid Khan played, took one wicket but was expensive.

Rashid Khan has entered a new phase in his personal life, announcing the birth of his baby boy on social media. The Gujarat Titans (GT) star revealed the news a day after his team’s impressive win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026. Taking to Instagram, the Afghanistan spinner shared a heartfelt message along with pictures, introducing his newborn son to the world. “Alhamdulillah. Welcome to the world, my little prince.” he wrote. The said post also revealed the baby’s name as Azlan Khan, drawing warm wishes in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

GT Register Dominant Win Over KKR

Over on the field, Gujarat Titans delivered a commanding performance against KKR at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, April 17. Led by a composed innings from Shubman Gill, who scored 86 runs, GT chased down the target with confidence to secure a 5-wicket victory.

The foundation for the win was laid early, thanks to disciplined bowling from Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, who applied pressure with the new ball. Their efforts ensured that KKR never truly gained control of the innings.

Despite the loss, Cameron Green stood out for KKR with a determined knock of 79 off 55 deliveries. It marked his first impactful contribution with the bat this season, helping his side post a respectable total after early setbacks.

However, the rest of the batting unit struggled to build partnerships, leaving KKR short of a competitive score. The former champions are yet to open their account in IPL 2026, and the pressure continues to mount with each passing game.

Rashid’s Mixed Day With The Ball

Rashid Khan also featured in the match and managed to pick up a key wicket, dismissing Cameron Green. However, it wasn’t his most economical outing, as he conceded 44 runs in his four overs.

Even so, the day ultimately belonged to the Afghan spinner for reasons beyond cricket, as he celebrated a special milestone off the field with the arrival of his son.