Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLRajat Patidar To Captain India In T20Is? RCB Star Endorsed Over Shreyas Iyer

Rajat Patidar To Captain India In T20Is? RCB Star Endorsed Over Shreyas Iyer

Ravichandran Ashwin claims Rajat Patidar has overtaken Shreyas Iyer in India captaincy debates after his stunning knock against Rabada and Rashid Khan.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 May 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ashwin believes Rajat Patidar now challenges for captaincy.
  • Patidar’s powerful sixes against fast bowlers impress Ashwin.
  • He also excelled dismantling elite spin bowling.
  • Patidar's form significantly shifts selection hierarchy.

Experienced international spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has claimed that middle-order batsman Rajat Patidar has officially entered the primary conversation regarding future national team captaincy positions. The veteran bowler believes a spectacular domestic tournament performance has dramatically shifted the selection hierarchy, challenging the established positioning of contemporary batsman Shreyas Iyer.

An Exceptional Destruction Of Pacers

The outspoken spin bowling asset shared his expert technical assessments during a featured broadcast on his independent YouTube channel. He expressed immense astonishment regarding the sheer physical authority Patidar displayed against elite overseas fast bowling threats.

Ashwin highlighted one particular boundary scored against South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada as a defining moment. The clean strike showcased an elite level of wrist power that stunned fielders and commentators alike.

ALSO READ | Is RCB Hiding Truth? POCSO-Hit RCB Bowler Contradicts Official Reason For IPL 2026 Snub

"That backfoot six Rajat hit off Kagiso Rabada was straight-up shot of the day, probably even a contender for shot of the tournament. How he even managed to generate that power from there is beyond me," Ravichandran Ashwin stated during an analytical video broadcast on his personal YouTube channel, Ash Ki Baat.

WATCH VIDEO

A Challenger For Captaincy?

The highly impressive batting display has immediate structural implications for the senior national side. Prior to the fixture, Iyer occupied a preferred placement within internal management leadership discussions.

However, the fluid nature of elite domestic performances has allowed Patidar to rapidly bridge the selection gap. He now stands as a legitimate rival for upcoming white-ball captaincy roles.

"Before this knock, Shreyas Iyer was probably a bit ahead in the captaincy and batting conversations, but after tonight, Patidar is right up there," Ashwin added whilst reviewing the match context.

Dismantling Elite Spin Comfortably

The technical review also praised the batsman's historical competency when facing world-class slow bowlers. Patidar systematically dismantled the tactical plans of Afghan spin wizard Rashid Khan during the middle overs.

ALSO READ | Suryakumar Yadav Snubs Post-IPL Break To Play In This New T20 League

The clean footwork allowed him to repeatedly reach the pitch of the delivery. He lofted multiple deliveries over the extra cover boundary fence with absolute textbook precision.

The comprehensive nature of the innings proved he is no longer just a secondary option. His rapid evolution provides national selectors with an incredibly sophisticated tactical alternative moving forward.

"We all know how good Rajat Patidar is against spin, but the way he handled fast bowling today was seriously impressive too. And those sixes he hit off Rashid Khan... I’ve seen very few batters who can get onto the front foot, get right to the pitch of the ball, and still loft Rashid over extra cover for six like that. Pure class," Ashwin concluded on his channel.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has Rajat Patidar's recent performance elevated in future national team captaincy discussions?

Ravichandran Ashwin believes Rajat Patidar's spectacular domestic tournament performance has placed him in primary conversation for future national team captaincy positions.

What specific shot impressed Ravichandran Ashwin during Rajat Patidar's innings?

Ashwin was particularly impressed by a backfoot six Patidar hit off Kagiso Rabada, calling it a

How has Rajat Patidar's performance impacted the selection hierarchy for captaincy?

Patidar's performance has dramatically shifted the selection hierarchy, making him a legitimate rival for upcoming white-ball captaincy roles, challenging Shreyas Iyer's previous position.

How did Rajat Patidar perform against elite spin bowlers?

Patidar demonstrated historical competency against world-class spinners, dismantling Rashid Khan's plans with clean footwork and lofting deliveries over extra cover for sixes.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 27 May 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer IPL 2026 RAJAT PATIDAR Rajat Patidar Captaincy Shreyas Iyer Vs Rajat Patidar Patidar Six Off Rabada
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Rajat Patidar To Captain India In T20Is? RCB Star Endorsed Over Shreyas Iyer
Rajat Patidar To Captain India In T20Is? RCB Star Endorsed Over Shreyas Iyer
IPL
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Eyes Chris Gayle’s Massive Record In Eliminator
IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Eyes Chris Gayle’s Massive Record In Eliminator
IPL
MS Dhoni As CSK Head Coach? CEO Drops Big Hint About Future Role
MS Dhoni As CSK Head Coach? CEO Drops Big Hint About Future Role
IPL
Watch: Virat Kohli Teases Shubman Gill With 'Babaji Ka Thullu’ Gesture During Qualifier 1
Watch: Virat Kohli Teases Shubman Gill With 'Babaji Ka Thullu’ Gesture
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Amit Shah Launches Border Security Mission, Orders Crackdown on Infiltration and Drug Smuggling
Breaking: ₹1,150 Crore Cocaine Seized at Mundra Port, 115 Kg Drug Consignment From Pakistan Busted
Breaking: Supreme Court Upholds SIR Process, Calls Election Commission Powers Constitutional and Valid
Breaking: Mumbai Goat Sacrifice Row Spreads to Goregaon, BMC Removes Animals Amid Rising Society Tensions
Karnataka Power Struggle: Siddaramaiah Refuses RS Offer, CM Change Buzz Intensifies in Congress
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget