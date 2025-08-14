With the 2026 IPL season on the horizon, franchise strategies and trade discussions are picking up pace. One of the hottest topics in the cricketing grapevine revolves around Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson.

Fresh reports suggest that the franchise has made a bold proposal to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in exchange for their star wicketkeeper-batsman.

CSK Eyeing Samson as Dhoni’s Successor

Chennai Super Kings are reportedly keen on roping in Sanju Samson ahead of the new season. The logic is simple — with MS Dhoni nearing the twilight of his IPL career, CSK is looking for an experienced and reliable wicketkeeper-batsman who can anchor the middle order.

Sanju Samson, with his proven track record and leadership skills, appears to be a strong fit for that role.

RR’s High-Profile Demand

While the talks of CSK’s interest have been circulating for weeks, the latest update reveals the names on Rajasthan Royals’ wish list.

According to a Cricbuzz report, RR has asked for nothing short of a blockbuster return — captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and power-hitter Shivam Dube. This ambitious demand has reportedly been met with outright rejection from the Chennai camp, who see all three players as vital to their core team.

🚨 CRICBUZZ EXCLUSIVE 🚨



Rajasthan Royals have approached multiple franchises after Sanju Samson’s trade request.



The hottest link? CSK.



But RR reportedly asked for Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad or Shivam Dube... and CSK aren’t budging. pic.twitter.com/JGMBKkWclM — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) August 13, 2025

For now, the trade remains at a standstill, but the very idea of a swap involving Sanju Samson has added an extra layer of intrigue to the IPL 2026 build-up.

With the transfer window still open, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if either side softens its stance or if this high-profile deal falls through entirely.

When Will IPL 2026 Start?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is scheduled to begin on March 15, 2026, and will run until May 31, 2026.