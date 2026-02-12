Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLRajasthan Royals Announce Date And Time For IPL 2026 Captain Unveiling

Rajasthan Royals Announce Date And Time For IPL 2026 Captain Unveiling

With Sanju Samson’s departure, Rajasthan Royals (RR) management has several high-caliber options.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 12 Feb 2026 09:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The wait for Rajasthan Royals (RR) fans is nearly over. In a major announcement on social media (X), the franchise confirmed that they will officially reveal their new captain for IPL 2026 season on February 13 at 4:00 PM IST.

Interestingly, the big reveal will take place via the Dream11 app, marking a unique digital-first approach to the captaincy announcement.

The leadership vacancy comes following the high-profile trade of Sanju Samson, who led the "Men in Pink" for several seasons before moving to Chennai Super Kings in a blockbuster deal earlier this month.

Frontrunners for RR Captaincy Post

With Samson’s departure, RR management has several high-caliber options. Here are the top contenders likely to take the helm:

Ravindra Jadeja (The Tactical Favorite)

Having arrived at RR from CSK as part of the Samson trade, Jadeja is the most logical choice. He brings immense experience and a "champion’s mindset."

As a former RR player from the 2008 inaugural season, Jadeja's return as captain would be a poetic "homecoming." His current form and status as a world-class all-rounder make him the leading candidate.

Jos Buttler (The Veteran Leader)

Jos Buttler has been the backbone of RR’s batting for years and has frequently served as a member of the leadership group. As England’s white-ball captain, he is no stranger to high-pressure leadership.

If the Royals prefer a seasoned international veteran to stabilize the transition, Buttler is the safest pair of hands.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Future-Forward Choice)

In a move that would mirror the success of young leaders like Shubman Gill or Rajat Patidar, RR might look to invest in their home-grown superstar. Jaiswal is the face of the franchise’s future. Appointing him would signal a long-term vision, allowing the youngster to grow into the role under the mentorship of senior players like Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Dhruv Jurel (The Dark Horse)

Following his meteoric rise in international cricket, Jurel has shown a temperament far beyond his years. While an outside bet, his calm demeanor and "finisher" status make him a potential long-term captaincy project for the Royals.

Related Video

THE BIG CLASH: Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Confirms February 15 Clash with India

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Rajasthan Royals announce their new captain for IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals will officially reveal their new captain for the IPL 2026 season on February 13 at 4:00 PM IST.

How will the new captain be announced?

The captaincy announcement will be made through the Dream11 app, signifying a digital-first approach by the franchise.

Why is Rajasthan Royals looking for a new captain?

Rajasthan Royals are seeking a new captain following the trade of their previous leader, Sanju Samson, to Chennai Super Kings.

Who are the potential candidates for the Rajasthan Royals captaincy?

Top contenders include Ravindra Jadeja, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Dhruv Jurel, each bringing different strengths to the role.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 12 Feb 2026 09:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals Ravindra Jadeja RR Rajasthan Royals IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE SANJU SAMSON
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Tarique Rahman-Led BNP Ahead In Early Trends, Jamaat Far Behind
Bangladesh Election Results 2026: Tarique Rahman-Led BNP Ahead In Early Trends, Jamaat Far Behind
India
Amendments In US Fact Sheet Reflect Shared Understanding: MEA On Trade Deal
Amendments In US Fact Sheet Reflect Shared Understanding: MEA On Trade Deal
News
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Within Hours Of Arrest
Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Accused Shivam Mishra Granted Bail Within Hours Of Arrest
Entertainment
No Relief For Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi HC To Next Hear Matter On Monday
No Relief For Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case; Delhi HC To Next Hear Matter On Monday
Advertisement

Videos

Lamborghini Case Update: Court Hearing Concludes, Decision on Police Remand Awaited
Bengal Election Heat: Babri Yatra Intensifies Political Battle Ahead of Polls
Storm in Lok Sabha: Minister Releases Video, Alleges Misconduct by 20–25 MPs
Bengal Political Heat: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Babri Yatra’ Ahead of Elections
PRIYANKA REACTS: “No Misbehavior With Speaker,” Says Congress Leader
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget