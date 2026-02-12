Rajasthan Royals Announce Date And Time For IPL 2026 Captain Unveiling

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The wait for Rajasthan Royals (RR) fans is nearly over. In a major announcement on social media (X), the franchise confirmed that they will officially reveal their new captain for IPL 2026 season on February 13 at 4:00 PM IST.

Interestingly, the big reveal will take place via the Dream11 app, marking a unique digital-first approach to the captaincy announcement.

The leadership vacancy comes following the high-profile trade of Sanju Samson, who led the "Men in Pink" for several seasons before moving to Chennai Super Kings in a blockbuster deal earlier this month.

Frontrunners for RR Captaincy Post

With Samson’s departure, RR management has several high-caliber options. Here are the top contenders likely to take the helm:

Ravindra Jadeja (The Tactical Favorite)

Having arrived at RR from CSK as part of the Samson trade, Jadeja is the most logical choice. He brings immense experience and a "champion’s mindset."

As a former RR player from the 2008 inaugural season, Jadeja's return as captain would be a poetic "homecoming." His current form and status as a world-class all-rounder make him the leading candidate.

Jos Buttler (The Veteran Leader)

Jos Buttler has been the backbone of RR’s batting for years and has frequently served as a member of the leadership group. As England’s white-ball captain, he is no stranger to high-pressure leadership.

If the Royals prefer a seasoned international veteran to stabilize the transition, Buttler is the safest pair of hands.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Future-Forward Choice)

In a move that would mirror the success of young leaders like Shubman Gill or Rajat Patidar, RR might look to invest in their home-grown superstar. Jaiswal is the face of the franchise’s future. Appointing him would signal a long-term vision, allowing the youngster to grow into the role under the mentorship of senior players like Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Dhruv Jurel (The Dark Horse)

Following his meteoric rise in international cricket, Jurel has shown a temperament far beyond his years. While an outside bet, his calm demeanor and "finisher" status make him a potential long-term captaincy project for the Royals.