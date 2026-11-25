Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Kings appointed Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach.

Mhambrey joins head coach Ricky Ponting for IPL 2027.

Team also traded Hardik Pandya for Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab Kings have added an experienced name to their backroom staff, confirming Paras Mhambrey as the franchise’s bowling coach for IPL 2027. The appointment marks another significant change in the team’s preparations as they reshape their coaching group ahead of the next season. Mhambrey, previously at Mumbai Indians, will join forces with head coach Ricky Ponting. The franchise’s decision to bring Mhambrey on board follows the departure of two members of its previous coaching staff.

Mhambrey Joins PBKS Ahead Of IPL 2027

Welcome to the den, Paras paaji! 🦁♥️ https://t.co/QMsfFMre1r November 25, 2026

Punjab Kings parted ways with bowling coach James Hopes and fielding coach Brad Haddin last month, creating openings in key support roles.

Mhambrey’s arrival addresses the bowling department, with the former India bowling coach bringing experience from both international cricket and the IPL.

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The move comes after a period of transition for Mhambrey himself. He had returned to Mumbai Indians following his stint with the Indian team, marking his second spell with the franchise.

However, his latest association with MI came to an end last month amid changes to the team's coaching structure.

PBKS Continue Reshaping Setup

PBKS have also made headlines in the player market this month.

The franchise completed a high-profile trade involving MI captain Hardik Pandya and India pacer Arshdeep Singh, with Pandya moving to PBKS and Arshdeep heading in the opposite direction.

With changes taking place both on the field and behind the scenes, Punjab are already making moves to prepare for IPL 2027.

Mhambrey’s appointment gives Ponting an experienced bowling specialist to work with as the franchise plans its campaign.

The coming months will offer a clearer picture of how the revamped coaching team and squad combination take shape before the next edition of the tournament.