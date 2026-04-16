WATCH: PSL CEO's 'Nazar' Ritual Leaves Babar Azam Visibly Embarrassed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Azam visibly embarrassed by the unexpected, public cultural gesture.

Video of the interaction sparks varied social media reactions.

Focus returns to Azam's performance in PSL's final stages.

PSL 2026: A moment of cultural tradition took an awkward turn for Pakistan’s premier batter, Babar Azam, during a recent public appearance. The veteran cricketer appeared visibly embarrassed when a senior league official performed a traditional protective ritual on him.

The incident occurred as the Pakistan Super League enters its final stages, with cameras capturing the unexpected exchange. The official approached the star player to perform the "Nazar Utarna" ritual, which is intended to ward off the evil eye.

An Unexpected Display Of Culture

While the gesture was intended as a mark of affection and protection, the high profile nature of the event made for an awkward spectacle. The chief executive performed the ritual with traditional hand gestures while a surprised Azam looked on with a shy smile.

The star batter, known for his composed demeanour on the field, seemed unsure of how to react to the public display of domestic tradition. He eventually nodded in acknowledgement as the crowd and cameras focused on the highly personal moment.

WATCH VIDEO

PSL CEO Salman Naseer warded off the evil eye from Babar Azam. 💛



- A funny interaction after the match. 😄 pic.twitter.com/gSOqj55RTZ — Salman. (@TsMeSalman1_) April 15, 2026

Social Media Reactions

Footage of the exchange quickly circulated across digital platforms, drawing a variety of reactions from fans globally. Many local supporters praised the official for showing motherly affection toward the national hero during a high-pressure tournament.

However, others pointed out the humorous nature of the star’s obvious discomfort under the spotlight. The clip has become one of the most shared moments of the season, highlighting the deep cultural roots that often intersect with professional sport in the region.

PSL Journey Of Babar Azam

Despite the brief moment of levity, the pressure remains on Azam to lead his side to the championship. He has been in clinical form throughout the competition, scoring heavily in the powerplay and anchoring several successful chases.

The league continues to generate headlines for both its high-quality cricket and these unique off-field interactions. For Azam, the focus now shifts back to the crease as he prepares for the upcoming knockout fixtures in Lahore.