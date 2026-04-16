A senior league official performed the traditional 'Nazar Utarna' ritual on Babar Azam to ward off the evil eye. The cricketer appeared visibly embarrassed by the public display.
WATCH: PSL CEO's 'Nazar' Ritual Leaves Babar Azam Visibly Embarrassed
PSL 2026: Watch the viral video of Pakistan star Babar Azam’s reaction as the PSL CEO performs a traditional ritual to ward off the evil eye.
- Azam visibly embarrassed by the unexpected, public cultural gesture.
- Video of the interaction sparks varied social media reactions.
- Focus returns to Azam's performance in PSL's final stages.
PSL 2026: A moment of cultural tradition took an awkward turn for Pakistan’s premier batter, Babar Azam, during a recent public appearance. The veteran cricketer appeared visibly embarrassed when a senior league official performed a traditional protective ritual on him.
The incident occurred as the Pakistan Super League enters its final stages, with cameras capturing the unexpected exchange. The official approached the star player to perform the "Nazar Utarna" ritual, which is intended to ward off the evil eye.
An Unexpected Display Of Culture
While the gesture was intended as a mark of affection and protection, the high profile nature of the event made for an awkward spectacle. The chief executive performed the ritual with traditional hand gestures while a surprised Azam looked on with a shy smile.
The star batter, known for his composed demeanour on the field, seemed unsure of how to react to the public display of domestic tradition. He eventually nodded in acknowledgement as the crowd and cameras focused on the highly personal moment.
WATCH VIDEO
PSL CEO Salman Naseer warded off the evil eye from Babar Azam. 💛— Salman. (@TsMeSalman1_) April 15, 2026
- A funny interaction after the match. 😄 pic.twitter.com/gSOqj55RTZ
Social Media Reactions
Footage of the exchange quickly circulated across digital platforms, drawing a variety of reactions from fans globally. Many local supporters praised the official for showing motherly affection toward the national hero during a high-pressure tournament.
However, others pointed out the humorous nature of the star’s obvious discomfort under the spotlight. The clip has become one of the most shared moments of the season, highlighting the deep cultural roots that often intersect with professional sport in the region.
PSL Journey Of Babar Azam
Despite the brief moment of levity, the pressure remains on Azam to lead his side to the championship. He has been in clinical form throughout the competition, scoring heavily in the powerplay and anchoring several successful chases.
The league continues to generate headlines for both its high-quality cricket and these unique off-field interactions. For Azam, the focus now shifts back to the crease as he prepares for the upcoming knockout fixtures in Lahore.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Babar Azam during a recent public appearance?
What is the 'Nazar Utarna' ritual?
Nazar Utarna is a traditional protective ritual intended to ward off the evil eye. It involves specific hand gestures performed to safeguard someone.
How did fans react to the incident?
Reactions were mixed. Some praised the official's affectionate gesture, while others found humor in Babar Azam's visible discomfort under the spotlight.
What is Babar Azam's performance like in PSL 2026?
Babar Azam has been in clinical form, scoring heavily and anchoring successful chases. The focus is now on his performance in the upcoming knockout fixtures.