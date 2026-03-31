PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi Slapped PKR 1 Million Fine After Hotel Room Controversy

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PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi Fined PKR 1 Million - The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 is under a disciplinary crackdown. Lahore Qalandars have officially slapped their captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, with a massive PKR 1 million fine (approximately USD 3,600) following a heated confrontation over hotel security protocols.

The penalty comes after the Punjab Police filed a formal complaint with PSL CEO Salman Naseer, alleging that the star pacer and teammate Sikandar Raza "forcefully escorted" unauthorized visitors to their private rooms, bypassing strict safety measures.

Qalandars Demand Accountability

In a move to "uphold discipline and ensure accountability," the Lahore Qalandars franchise took a proactive step by fining their skipper. While the team described the incident as a "misunderstanding" that was "overstated in public discourse," they emphasized that protocols are non-negotiable.

A letter from a deputy police inspector alleged that Shaheen Afridi and Sikandar Raza ignored explicit directives from both PCB security and the anti-corruption manager. The police inspector's report claims the players brought four visitors to the players' floor on Saturday night, where they allegedly stayed for nearly three hours.

While Afridi faces a heavy financial blow, no formal action has been taken against Sikandar Raza at this stage.

‘The Culprit is Me’: Sikandar Raza Breaks Silence

Amidst the fallout, Zimbabwe veteran Sikandar Raza has come forward to defend his captain, taking full responsibility for the security lapse. Speaking to the media, Raza clarified that the visitors were his close family members and friends of nearly two decades.

"Shaheen did not force anyone," Raza told ESPNcricinfo. "My friends and family had come, and at my request, Shaheen helped them [come up to my room]. The culprit here is me, not Shaheen."

Raza further explained the discrepancy in the timing reported by officials: "If these were the SOPs, I wasn't aware, and to some extent, Shaheen was not aware either. I did not want to meet them in the business center... We sat upstairs for 40 minutes," he added, contradicting the police's claim of a three-hour visit.

Mohsin Naqvi Under Pressure

The fine highlights the growing tension between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its marquee players. With the league already being held behind closed doors due to regional security concerns, any breach by high-profile stars is being viewed as a direct challenge to the board's authority.

As Mohsin Naqvi continues to push for a "clean" PSL, the Qalandars' voluntary fine is seen as a strategic move to prevent the board from imposing even harsher match bans on their star pace spearhead.

Also Check: PSL 2026 Ball-Tampering: Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf Caught Red-Handed - WATCH