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HomeSportsIPLPSL 2026: PCB Warns Players Of PKR 2 Crore Fine After Naseem Shah’s Post For Maryam Nawaz

PSL 2026: PCB Warns Players Of PKR 2 Crore Fine After Naseem Shah’s Post For Maryam Nawaz

PSL 2026: A 2 Crore PKR fine and a near 2-year ban! Naseem Shah’s "Queen at Lord's" tweet has triggered a massive PCB crackdown. See how Mohsin Naqvi's PCB reacted after the controversy.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
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PSL 2026: The Mohsin Naqvi-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a historic ultimatum to its players. Following a high-profile clash between star pacer Naseem Shah and the provincial government, the board has warned that any future political or unauthorized social media posts will trigger an automatic fine of at least 1 Crore PKR (approx. 30 Lakh INR).

The decision follows Naseem Shah being hit with a record-breaking 2 Crore PKR (approx. 60 Lakh INR) fine for a deleted tweet targeting Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during the PSL season opener, prompting questions about the 'queen' treatment she received.

The ‘Queen’ Tweet and the Narrowly Avoided Ban

The controversy began at Gaddafi Stadium, where Maryam Nawaz attended the opening match as a chief guest despite the tournament being held behind closed doors. Naseem Shah’s account quote-tweeted her arrival, asking, "Why is she treated like the Queen at Lord's?"

While the PCB slapped him with a 2 Crore PKR (approx. 60 Lakh INR) fine, reports suggest the situation was nearly much worse. According to former cricketer Basit Ali, speaking on ARY News, the disciplinary committee had actually recommended a two-year ban for Naseem. Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reportedly intervened to save the youngster's career, opting for the heavy monetary penalty instead.

The ‘Gag Order’ and Social Media Crackdown

In the wake of the incident, the PCB has sent a clear message to all centrally contracted players: the board’s media department must approve all public communication. According to Geo News, player managers have also been warned that political posts will not be tolerated.

Naseem Shah has since terminated his social media advisor, who the PCB has officially blacklisted. With fans barred from stadiums to support national austerity during the ongoing regional crisis, the PCB is determined to stifle any internal dissent regarding VIP protocols to protect the "prestige" of its invited guests.

Also Check: PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi Slapped PKR 1 Million Fine After Hotel Room Controversy

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new fine for political social media posts by PCB players?

Players will face an automatic fine of at least 1 Crore PKR for any future political or unauthorized social media posts.

Why was Naseem Shah fined?

Naseem Shah was fined 2 Crore PKR for a deleted tweet that questioned the special treatment given to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

What was the initial proposed punishment for Naseem Shah?

The disciplinary committee reportedly recommended a two-year ban for Naseem Shah, but Chairman Mohsin Naqvi intervened.

What approval is now required for player communication?

All public communication from centrally contracted players must now be approved by the PCB's media department.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Naseem Shah PCB Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi PSL 2026 Maryan Nawaz
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