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HomeSportsIPLPSL 2026 Ball-Tampering: Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf Caught Red-Handed - WATCH

PSL 2026 Ball-Tampering: Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf Caught Red-Handed - WATCH

PSL 2026: Ball-Tampering Row - A "Sandpapergate" moment for Pakistan? Fakhar Zaman faces a Level 3 charge as the PCB investigates a shock ball-tampering incident during the PSL 2026.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
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PSL 2026: Ball-Tampering Row - The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 has been plunged into a massive integrity crisis. Following a high-voltage clash between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, the league's top stars, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman find themselves at the center of an explosive ball-tampering investigation.

In a scene that has drawn grim comparisons to Australia’s "Sandpapergate," the match officials took the rare step of awarding penalty runs mid-game, effectively changing the result of the match and sparking a nationwide debate.

Five Penalty Runs Awarded

The drama reached a breaking point during the final over of Sunday's match. With Karachi Kings needing 14 runs to win, umpires Faisal Afridi and Sharfuddoula intervened after inspecting the ball during a huddle between Shaheen, Haris, and Fakhar.

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The umpires determined the ball had been "deliberately altered" and immediately awarded five penalty runs to Karachi. The target was slashed from 14 off 6 balls to just 9 off 6.

Boosted by the penalty, Karachi's Abbas Afridi smashed a four and a six to seal a four-wicket win with three balls to spare.

PCB Steps In

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially charged Fakhar Zaman with a Level 3 offence. Under the code of conduct, a guilty verdict for a Level 3 charge carries a minimum punishment of a one-match ban, though the severity of the incident could lead to harsher sanctions for all involved.

"Fakhar denied the charge during a disciplinary hearing led by match referee Roshan Mahanama," the PCB stated. A second, definitive hearing is scheduled within the next 48 hours. While Fakhar is the primary target of the charge, the broadcast footage showing Shaheen and Haris handling the ball in the same huddle has put the entire Qalandars leadership under the scanner.

The Qalandars’ Defense

Supporters of the Lahore franchise argue that the evidence is purely circumstantial. Since the ball was handled by multiple players and officials throughout the innings, they claim it is impossible to pinpoint a single moment of tampering.

However, the PCB is reportedly reviewing high-definition broadcast footage and a detailed report on the physical condition of the ball. With global eyes on the PSL, the board is under immense pressure to maintain the tournament's "international brand" image. If the PCB follows the precedent set by Cricket Australia with Steve Smith and David Warner, the consequences for Pakistan's national heroes could be career-defining.

PSL 2026 Ball-Tampering Timeline:

19th Over: Umpires inspect the ball during a Lahore Qalandars huddle.

Final Over Start: 5 penalty runs awarded to Karachi Kings; ball changed.

Post-Match: Fakhar Zaman hit with a Level 3 disciplinary charge.

Next 48 Hours: Match referee Roshan Mahanama to deliver the final verdict.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What integrity crisis has the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 faced?

The PSL 2026 is facing an integrity crisis due to an explosive ball-tampering investigation involving top stars Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman.

What happened during the match between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings?

Umpires awarded five penalty runs to Karachi Kings mid-game after deeming the ball had been deliberately altered during a Lahore Qalandars huddle.

What is the current status of Fakhar Zaman's disciplinary hearing?

Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 offence by the PCB and denied the charge. A definitive hearing is scheduled within the next 48 hours.

What are the potential consequences for the players involved?

A guilty verdict for a Level 3 charge carries a minimum of a one-match ban, but harsher sanctions are possible, potentially impacting their careers.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fakhar Zaman Haris Rauf Lahore Qalandars PCB Shaheen Afridi PSL 2026 PSL Ball-Tampering Scandal
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